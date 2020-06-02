Tiger King star Joe Exotic urges fans to keep his story alive: Ask our dear president to pardon me

Tiger King star Joe Exotic wants his fans to support him and fight for justice on his behalf. Read on to know more.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being found guilty in 2019 of paying a hitman to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin, recently mentioned that the prison has reduced his letter-writing privileges. Stating that the prison won’t let him write to fans, he mentioned that the officials are doing this to keep him from talking. He also urged his fans to keep his story alive and fight for justice on his behalf.

He claimed that the prison has only allowed him to send 15 letters out per week, when, according to a letter shared on social media by Exotic's legal team, he receives around 175 letters per week. “I am so sorry you have to get a letter like this, this prison is doing everything to keep me from talking, so they have cut off me responding to each letter personally by only allowing 15 letters out a week. Hell I get 25 per day in so my legal team will be copying this to send to you, I do get to read your letters, thank you for your love, your kind words, and your support," he said.

In addition to thanking his fans for supporting him, Joe also urged them to fight for his freedom. “Please keep my story alive and please keep asking our dear president to make this right and pardon me. I will continue to advocate for a fair and honest justice system for years to come. The world came together on its own to support a gay redneck and his husband so I know the world still has hope. "One Nation One World," Be my voice," he concluded the letter.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5: Alicia Sierra has a SECRET connection with Berlin's wife Tatiana?

Credits :ComicBook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×