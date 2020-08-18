Tiger King star Joe Exotic wants to help Carole Baskin find her missing husband Don Lewis

Viral sensation and Tiger King star Joe Exotic reportedly wants to help Carole Baskin search for her missing husband Don Lewis, who has been MIA since 1997.

Netflix’s viral star Joe Exotic still has Carole Baskin on his mind, even from behind bars and wants to get involved in the renewed search to find her missing millionaire husband. According to a recent report by TMZ, Tiger King star Joe wants to jump right into the newly launched push to find out what the hell happened to Don Lewis when he went missing way back in 1997, and Don's family is welcoming his assistance.

The day after Don's 3 daughters held their news conference announcing a new lawsuit against Baskin and a fresh investigation, Joe reached out offering info from his prior investigations into Carole, Don’s family lawyer John Phillips told TMZ.

TMZ reports that Don's daughters were down to work with Joe, and right now the plan is for him to speak to their lawyer to figure out what, if any, useful info he has for the investigation.

The family announced a USD 100,000 reward for info that leads them to Don, and as Tiger King fans know, Joe dedicated years of his life trying to dig up dirt on Carole, as he thinks she played a role in Don's disappearance.

Don disappeared on August 18, 1997, after leaving his Tampa home> Post that, some folks even alleged that Carole fed him to her tigers. She's denied all the allegations. TMZ also reports that Carole's been served with a new lawsuit, and Don's daughters want to finally sit down with her for an honest conversation about their father's disappearance.

