Tiger King star Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage gets cozy with Too Hot to Handle's Bryce Hirschberg

Tiger King star Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage recently partied with Too Hot to Handle's Bryce Hirschberg on a boat. Read on to know more.

Bryce Hirschberg’s 30th birthday bash was too hot to handle. The star of Netflix’s popular reality show celebrated his special day by partying on a boat with his friends over the weekend, and the guest list included Tiger King star Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage. “Birthday boy. The man, the myth, the legend," Passage said in a post shared on his Instagram story. In the series of clips, the two were seen hanging out together and enjoying each other’s company.

They were seen sitting side by side, surrounded by their other friends and posing for the camera. In one of the clips, Passage gave Hirschberg a kiss on the cheek, People reported. Passage previously sparked romance rumours with another Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey. Hirschberg hosted the bash amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. As people cross the world practiced social distancing to avoid contracting the deadly virus, Hirschberg and his friends partied their night away on a boat. None of the people attending the party wore face masks and were not seen taking any other COVID-19 precisions.

Considering Passage was seen kissing Hirschberg, it is clear that they did not follow the social distancing rules. However, the TV personality’s rep insisted that he took all the precautionary measures during the party. The rep asserted that people had to go through temperature checks before boarding the boat and most of them partied on the dock and beach area. "Bryce made sure to have his birthday over the course of two days so that everyone could attend and enjoy time on the boat", the rep mentioned.

