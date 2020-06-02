Tiger King's Carole Baskin wins control over Joe Exotic's zoo

Carole Baskin gets control over Joe Exotic's zoo from Jeff Lowe and asks him to vacate it within 120 days.

Carole Baskin, who was seen in Netflix's crime documentary Tiger King based on Joe Exotic is back in the news. The owner of the Big Cat Rescue has recently won control of Joe Exotic's zoo as the latter is completing 22 years of imprisonment as sentenced to him by the court of law. The Oklahoma zoo, G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park, that was initially operated by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic in the popular Netflix series, Tiger King, has now been given to Carole Baskin.

It was reported that the zoo was fraudulently transferred to Joe Exotic‘s mother years ago to keep it out of reach from creditors. After Joe Exotic was arrested and sent to jail, the zoo was under the care of Jeff Lowe but according to recent reports by Fox 25, Carole Baskin has become its new in-charge and Jeff Lowe is expected to vacate the zoo within 120 days and remove all of his animals from the property.

As seen in the Netflix documentary series Tiger King, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin's rivalry is not new. The animal caretaker has been put behind the bars for allegedly trying to kill Carole Baskin and 17 other zoo violation crimes. Joe Exotic is currently serving 22 years of imprisonment at a jail in Texas. He reportedly paid USD 3000 to a hitman in order to get Carole Baskin killed back in 2019.

On the other hand, Carole Baskin has been expressing her displeasure against the Netflix series saying that she has been portrayed in a negative way. The zoo owner did not even appear in the aftershow episode of Tiger King.

