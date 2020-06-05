Tiger King's Joe Exotic requests to be pardoned; Writes a letter to his husband Dillon Passage from the prison

Joe Exotic writes a three-page letter from the prison describing his state and asks for forgiveness from US President Donald Trump.

Joe Exotic, who was the main inspiration behind Netflix crime documentary series Tiger King, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being accused for allegedly plotting Carole Baskin's murder in 2019 and for 17 other zoo violation charges. The 57-year-old has recently sent a three-page long letter to podcaster Josh Belcher, asking for it to be read on his show. Joe Exotic wrote his letter on May 21 before the ownership of his G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma was passed on to Carole Baskin.

He believes that he has been wronged and requests to be pardoned. "Wrong has been done. Let's hope President Trump will... make this right and grant me a pardon," Joe Exotic wrote in his letter. He also claimed that he is being abused in the prison and wrote, " I have scars from the skin coming off of my arms from being strapped in a chair so tight and so long just for demanding answers.

Joe Exotic also asked about his husband Dillion Passage in his letter. "Keep my story alive and be my voice. And if you see Dillon [Passage] online, tell him his husband misses and loves him dearly and I'm coming home somehow," he wrote. Carole Baskin was given control of G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park as part of a trademark judgment against the former owner, Joe Exotic. The zoo is currently under the charge of Jeff Lowe who has been given 120 days to vacate the property including his animals.

