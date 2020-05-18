Tiger King's star Carole Baskin begins selling masks to raise money for her sanctuary during COVID 19 outbreak

Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin uses her Tiger King catchphrase to sell masks during Coronavirus outbreak.

Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin who also starred in Netflix crime documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness based on Joe Exotic, has now begun selling masks to raise money for her animal sanctuary during COVID-19 outbreak. The 58-year-old slammed the Netflix documentary after its final episode alleging that it is showing her in a negative light. Recently, Carole Baskin was also pranked by two YouTubers who tricked her into giving them her interview after one of them pretended to be Jimmy Fallon.

Carole Baskin is making headlines once again as she's selling face masks during Coronavirus pandemic. The Tampa Bay Times reported that the Big Cat Rescue owner is selling black and leopard printed masks for USD 11 to raise money for her sanctuary during the outbreak as Big Cat Rescue has been temporarily shut due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases. A post on its official website says that the sanctuary is losing USD 160,000 a month in tour revenue ever since it shut in wake of the virus breakout.

Carole Baskin has a unique way of selling these masks as she uses her catchphrase 'Hey all you cool cats and kittens' in order to lure the customers. Fans who have followed Tiger King know that this happens to be her iconic line from the show. Tiger King dropped on Netflix over a month ago and became the most trending show. The buzz around it reached to such an extent that the aftershow episode of Tiger King was shot and premiered without Joe Exotic amidst the Coronavirus crisis. As Joe Exotic is serving 22-year imprisonment, the last episode was aired without him with host Joel McHale conducting the interviews from home.

