Times of Music: Vishal Dadlani shares COVID 19 effect on music industry & how the show focuses on composers

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the artists from the film and music industry have been at home. Now, as a new show, Times Of Music is all set to star on an OTT platform, Vishal Dadlani revealed the change that Coronavirus pandemic has brought in the music industry.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, there had been a nationwide lockdown that was implemented due to which even the film and music industry had been staying at home. With no shoots going on and no films being made, the music industry also has been out of action. Amid this, the OTT platforms have increased the churning out of content and hence, a new show, Times of Music is all set to begin on MX Player that puts all focus on the music composers from the present and the golden era of Bollywood.

In Times of Music, composers like Vishal Dadlani, Amaal Malik, Amit Trivedi, Sachin-Jigar, Shantanu Moitra, Anand-Milind, Agnee, Palash Sen, Sneha Khanwalkar, Pyarelalji, Mithoon, Indian Ocean, Rajesh Roshan, Anandji, Viju Shah and more will be seen jamming together and recreating versions of each other’s songs that have never been heard before. Talking about the concept of such a show, Vishal Dadlani shared in a live online event that the show puts focus on the music composers.

Talking about the show, Vishal was asked what is the change that he wanted to see in the music industry and to this, the talented composer-singer said that amid the pandemic, the whole film industry had been out of commission. He highlighted that amid the pandemic, it is the independent artists who have grown and whose music is being loved. Since films are not releasing, the composer shared that it is independent music songwriters, composers, singers and more who have grown and are growing. He also mentioned that Times of Music is a show that does exactly this and puts the focus on the composers. He mentioned that this was the change that he wanted to see and that is exactly what the show is all about.

Vishal said, “We've had 3 months, the film business has been out of commission due to COVID. In times like this, we have a show like Times Of Music coming together. Here the focus is on the composer. This is the time when independent music can grow, This is the time that composers, songwriters can earn their place. That is a change that was needed. Composers are also independent from films.”

Similarly, during the event, Dr. Palash Sen, Euphoria’s singer also praised the concept of the show where the composers are given the freedom to do what they want. He said, “Our country doesn't really have a music industry. Thank god a program like this (Times of Music) came, where composers, singers, lyricists are being celebrated.”

Several other renowned composers like Shantanu Moitra, Amaal Malik, Mithun, Amit Trivedi, Sachin Jigar, Rajesh Roshan, Anand-Milan, Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri and more were present during the event and shared their thoughts about the new MX player show, Times of Music. The show will start streaming from June 20, 2020, and a new episode will come out every Saturday and Sunday.

