Tired of rom coms? Take a go at these 5 intense KDramas!

Light-hearted comedies are always good to watch. But they can get boring, no doubt. If you’re looking for some drama to spice up your life, take a look at our recommendations list!

We’re not saying romcoms are boring. We’re saying they might get boring. Isn’t that why you’ve clicked on this to read the article? Well, we all do need some story that can get our hearts and minds pumping. What better than some intense KDramas? South Korean industry is finally getting recognition for its unique concepts, stories and direction.

As unique and refreshing the love stories in KDramas are, so are the thrilling suspenses and mysteries in the intense ones. And sometimes, a murder series where you're very close to nabbing the bad guy/girl gets your heart rate beating faster than watching Park Seo Joon kissing Park Min Young in What's Wrong With Secretary Kim. So while others get all mushy-mushy, let's get down to business. We're now going to progress to some dramas that are a bit more intense than usual, that'll have you googling theories and explanations.

Let's get to it then!

Vagabond (2019)

It's a spy, crime, action thriller starring Bae Suzy, Lee Seung Gi and Shin Sung Rok. Full of suspense and action, the drama won the Top Excellence Award in 2018 SBS Drama Awards and the lead actors were even nominated for Daesang. It's a story about a stuntman whose life turns upside down as he loses the only person he loves in a plane crash killing 200+ people. He slowly realises that it wasn't just an accident and uncovers dark secrets, however with no proof as they keep on getting destroyed. He is then forced to work with a spy, a covert operative to figure out what actually happened on the plane. If you like corrupt politics, this will be your savior.

The Guest (2014)

Definitely one of the best supernatural thrillers, The Guest isn't just a mystery drama, it's a horror too! The mystery is kept alive since the very last episode and there are times when it gives you the chills. It stars Kim Dong Wook, Kim Jae Wook and Jung Eun Chae in the lead. It's the story of a Catholic priest, a shaman and a detective's lives crossing paths and teaming up to kill a wild evil supernatural entity. Look us in the eye and tell us that doesn't sound cool to you?

Save Me (2017)

Starring Ok Taec-yeon, Seo Yea Ji, Jo Sung-ha, and Woo Do-hwan, this drama is the adaptation of a webtoon called Out Of The World. Even the poster of this drama is eye-catching and mysterious. The show has two seasons and they both don't disappoint. It's an incredible tug-of-war drama with Sang Mi (Seo Yea Ji) in the middle. It's about four classmates trying to "save" their former classmate from the clutches of a religious cult with deep, dark secrets. If mental games, suspense and uncovering really bad secrets are your thing, give this drama a try.

Children of Nobody (2018)

Also known as Red Moon Blue Sun, it stars Kim Sun A, Lee Yi Kyung, Nam Gyu Ri and Cha Hak Yeon. This drama has an interesting premise as it starts off as being a light-hearted drama with the lead living a perfect life. However, things take a different course of action as she gets involved in a mysterious incident that changes her perfect life into a dark, imperfect one. What takes this drama up a notch is her “partner” or a child that communicates with her with cryptic poems as clues. Can she turn her life better and prove herself innocent? Only time will tell,

God's Gift: 14 Days (2014)

Time travel, murder mystery, thriller, suspense - this show has it all. Starring Lee Bo Young, Cho Seung Woo, Kim Tae Woo, Jung Gyu Woon and Kim Yoo Bin, this drama will be perfect if you love emotions as the revenge motivation. The drama is about the journey of a mother who mysteriously gets an ability to time travel - and with that, a chance to stop her daughter from getting kidnapped and murdered. She works with a cop turned investigator out to take revenge and prove the innocence for his family. They both try to race against the clock only ending up uncovering darker secrets and lies. Do they both succeed in getting what they want? Watch the drama to find out!

Other than these, we all know the super intense and loveable Sky Castle, the Penthouse, Signal, Six Flying Dragons, Kingdom and more that are far more popular. We’ve aimed to give you a list of dramas that you wouldn’t have heard about before.

Have you seen any of these? Which one interested you the most? Tell us in the comments below!

