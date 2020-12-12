TMA 2020: BTS, TWICE, MONSTA X & more win Artist of the Year; Check full list of winners here

The Fact Music Awards has officially revealed all the winners from their 2020 ceremony. Did your favourite artists win?

BTS has officially won the ‘Artist of the Year’ Award at The Fact Music Awards for the third time in a row, setting a new record for the same. Kang Daniel also won the ‘Artist of the Year’ award which was presented to him by Park Hae Jin. Among girl groups, MAMAMOO, IZ*ONE and TWICE won the ‘Artist of the Year’ award. The leader of MAMAMOO, Solar said, "Thank you for the wonderful award. We will work harder in the future. Thank you for those who have worked hard together. We love you." IZ*ONE appeared through a video clip where they said, "We are very grateful to WIZ*ONE for always supporting us so that we can receive the award. We would like to meet you quickly after this difficult period." TWICE thanked ONCEs for their support and said, "It's regrettable that member Jeongyeon couldn't be with you here, but we will be with you again next year." Hwasa also won the ‘Artist of the Year’ award as a soloist, making it her 2nd Artist of the Year award of the night. Next, GOT7 won the ‘Artist of the Year’ award for their remarkable achievements, recording nearly 500,000 mini-album sales this year. NU’EST were the next group to win ‘Artist of the Year’ and they were called on stage with Seohyun’s commentary, “Congratulations to NU'EST for pioneering an unrivalled music path.” Next, MONSTA X was awarded the 'Artist of the Year' Award, making it their third time in a row to win the award. Later, Jooheon presented a splendid exclusive performance of 'PSYCHE' from his fourth mixtape released earlier this year. Finally, SEVENTEEN and SUPER JUNIOR also won the 'Artist of the Year' award. MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN and SUPER JUNIOR were presented the award by actor Lee Dong Wook.

The 'Artist of the Year' was selected by combining the soundtrack score (40%) and the score from the judges (60%) for the artists who showed the best performance this year. Park Soon-gyu, editor-in-chief of The Fact, Cho Young-soo, Park Geun-tae, and more, participated in the judging panel to determine the winner.

BTS and SEVENTEEN won the ‘Worldwide Icon Award’ at The Fact Music Awards. The Worldwide Icon Award is an award given to singers who are popular around the world and lead K-pop. It was selected by combining the soundtrack score (40%) and the judges score (60%). SEVENTEEN also showed an amazing performance of the Korean version of their Japanese single ‘Fallin’ Flower’.

The Boyz, STRAY KIDS and ATEEZ won the ‘Global Hottest’ Award at The Fact music Awards, in appreciation of their talent and skill in furthering the 4th generation of K-Pop. The ‘Global Hottest’ Award is given to artists with a huge overseas fandom that is rapidly growing. The Award was presented by Choi Siwon of SUPER JUNIOR. Stray Kids said, "We sincerely thank the staff who worked hard together for us to receive this award."ATEEZ went on to perform ‘Inception’ on stage which was met with incredible applause. Among girl groups, the ‘Global Hottest’ Award was given to (G)I-DLE for their amazing musical journey this year.

Monster Rookies ENHYPEN and CRAVITY were selected for the ‘Next Leader’ Award, in recognition of their breakthrough success almost immediately after their debut. The Next Leader Award is an award given to remarkable teams that will lead the next generation of K-pop. The ENHYPEN members heartily thanked ENGENES for their success. CRAVITY said, “We want to share this honour with our fans, Luvity. Thank you to the staff, and thank you to the nine Cravity members and our parents. Thank you. Thank you so much for giving us a valuable prize.” TXT, who won this award last year, presented the award. Among girl groups, Weeekly won the ‘Next Leader’ Award and it was presented by ITZY.

SUPER JUNIOR was honoured with the TMA Popularity Award. This award was determined by votes and SUPER JUNIOR beat BTS by a small margin. Super Junior’s leader Leeteuk said, "It is curious and embarrassing that we are receiving a popularity award even though it's been a lot of time since we have been active." He continued by saying that, "Thank you to all of our fans around the world for allowing us to be at The Fact Awards every year even though there was no special activity as a team this year. Please look forward to our 10th album, which will be released soon." Super Junior was once again called to the stage for awarding them with the ‘FAN N STAR Choice Award’ and the ‘FAN N STAR Most Votes Award’. Heechul also appeared on stage which delighted all Super Junior fans greatly.

Singer Hwang Chi Yeol also won the ‘FAN N STAR Most Votes’ and the ‘FAN N STAR Choice (Individual)' Award.

The Trot Popularity Award went to singer Lim Young Woong for his groundbreaking contribution to trot this year.

Singer/rapper Jessi was awarded the ‘Best Performer’ Award at The Fact Music Awards for her amazing stage presence and performances this year. She said, “It's a great honour to receive the Best Performer Award. I'm grateful that you love Nunu Nana…I love and want to see my Jebbies soon. I will work harder in the future." Girl group ITZY was also awarded the ‘Best Performer’ title. Later, Jessi delivered an intense and energetic performance of Nunu

In their third win of the night, BTS won the 'Listeners' Choice' Award. Jimin said, "The listeners who liked and listened to our music chose us," adding that, "This award is a big prize for us who like and make music. We would like to express my gratitude to those who listened to BTS' music, we will make good songs that will comfort many people in the future." J-Hope said, "It is an award that excites us just by listening to the name," and "It makes me really happy that there are people who listen to our music. We hope to reward those who chose BTS so that they do not regret the choice."

The '2020 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS (2020 TMA)' hosted by The Fact and hosted by FAN N STAR on the afternoon of the 12th of December is one of the most prominent music award shows in South Korea. It was held online in front of K-pop fans around the world in un-tact mode to prevent spread of COVID-19 infection and ensure the safety of artists and fans alike. The red carpet took place at 4 PM and the awards ceremony at 6 PM which was broadcasted live and was hosted by Jeon Hyun Moo and Seohyun, who have been associated with the 'The Fact Music Awards' for three years in a row.

In addition to continuous heat checks, hand sanitizers, and masks, quarantine gates were installed on the main traffic lines. The number of people on the filming site had been minimized in order to follow the social distancing guidelines. Cutting-edge technology and equipment was used to deliver the stage performances of K-pop artists more vividly to fans around the world. BTS, Super Junior, NU'EST, GOT7, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, Kang Daniel, TWICE, MAMAMOO, (G)I-dle, ITZY, Stray Kids, Tomorrow by Together, ATEEZ, Cravity, Weeekly, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, Jessie, and ENHYPEN all put up brilliant stage performances which left a lasting impression on fans.

