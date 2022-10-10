TNX, TEMPEST, YOUNITE and more: Top 6 new 4th Gen K-Pop boy groups to check out

TNX is a South Korean boy band formed through the reality survival program Loud by P Nation. The group consists of six members: Kyungjun, Taehun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun. The group debuted on May 17, 2022, with the release of their debut EP ‘Way Up’. TNX was formed through the SBS survival reality show ‘Loud’ organized by JYP Entertainment and P Nation. It was a collaboration between Psy and J.Y. Park formed 2 boy groups: one under JYP Entertainment and another one under P Nation. The program involved 75 contestants from different countries with artistic talents competing for a spot in one of the 2 groups. Their music showed off their skills as vocalists and rappers!

2. TEMPEST

TEMPEST is a South Korean boy band under Yuehua Entertainment. The group is composed of seven members: Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Lew, Hwarang, Eunchan and Taerae. The group made their debut on March 2, 2022 with their debut extended play, ‘It's Me, It's We’. Hanbin competed in Mnet's reality television competition I-Land in 2020. He was eliminated in part 2 and ranked 10th. In October 2020, he held an online fan meeting called ‘!00%’. In December 2020, he opened his official Twitter account, and performed a pre-opening stage at Big Hit NYEL Concert with the song ‘I&Credible.’ On June 2, 2021, it was announced that Hanbin had left Belift Lab and signed an exclusive contract with Yuehua Entertainment.

3. YOUNITE

YOUNITE is a South Korean boy band formed by Brand New Music. The group currently consists of nine members: Eunho, Steve, Hyunseung, Eunsang, Hyungseok, Woono, Dey, Kyungmun, and Sion. The group made their official debut on April 20, 2022, with their first EP titled ‘Youni-Birth’. In 2019, Eunsang competed on the show ‘Produce X 101’ representing Brand New Music alongside Kim Si Hun, Yun Junghwan, and Hong Seong Jun, now of BDC. In the show's finale, he was made a member of the show's debut lineup in the 'X' position, making him a member of the group X1. He made his debut with the group on August 27, 2019, and amidst the Mnet voting manipulation scandal, the group ultimately disbanded on January 6, 2020. On August 31, 2020, Eunsang made his solo debut with the single album ‘Beautiful Scar’. For the lead single, ‘Beautiful Scar’, he collaborated with Park Woojin. In October, Eunsang collaborated with former X1 groupmate Kim Wooseok for the single ‘Memories’. On August 16, 2021, it was announced that Eunsang will be releasing his second single album ‘Beautiful Sunshine’ and its lead single ‘Lemonade’ on September 1.

4. TAN

TAN is a South Korean boy group formed through the MBC survival competition show ‘The Wild Idol’. The group is composed of seven members: Changsun, Taehoon, Jiseong, Sunghyuk, Jaejun, Hyunyeop, and Jooan. The group debuted on March 10, 2022, with their debut extended play, ‘1TAN’. TAN had their second busking at Pohang Space Walk. After performing, they announced that they would make a comeback in June and spoiled parts of the new song. On July 26, TAN released the second part of 2TAN with its lead single ‘Walking On The Moon’.

5. Trendz

In late 2017, Havit, Leon, and Hankook competed on the survival reality show ‘Mix Nine’, placing 42nd, 63rd, 72nd, and 39th respectively out of all male contestants. On July 21, 2021, Interpark announced that they had established a subsidiary label, Interpark Music Plus, for their idol group production business. It was also revealed that the label is preparing to launch a new male idol group within the year. Trendz is a South Korean boy band formed by Interpark Music Plus. The group currently consists of seven members: Havit, Leon, Yoonwoo, Hankook, ra.L, Eunil, and Yechan. The group made their official debut on January 5, 2022, with their first EP titled ‘Blue Set Chapter 1. Tracks’.

6. Xdinary Heroes

Xdinary Heroes is a South Korean rock band under JYP Entertainment's sub-label, Studio J. They officially debuted on December 6, 2021, with the single ‘Happy Death Day’. The band consists of six members: Gunil, Jungsu, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han, and Jooyeon. All of the members are involved in writing, composing, and producing the music of the band. The band's name is a shortened form of ‘Extraordinary Heroes’, meaning ‘anyone can become a hero’. On June 28, Xdinary Heroes announced their debut extended play ‘Hello, World!’, scheduled for release on July 20. In the following days, a content scheduler and an instrumental sampler were uploaded. On July 8–13, teaser images for each member were released, meanwhile, on July 14, the teaser images for the group were unveiled. On the same day as the EP release, the music video for the lead single ‘Test Me’ was uploaded, On August 9, the band released a music video for the B-side ‘Strawberry Cake’.

