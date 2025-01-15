'To resolve...': SHINee's Taemin clarifies SMTOWN LIVE 2025 absence; agency commits to 'fair treatment'

Taemin was absent from SHINee's concert at the SMTOWN LIVE 2025. Following his absence, rumors circulated that he had been planning to leave the group. However, dismissing all the speculation, the K-pop star personally clarified the situation, where his agency also backed him up, saying that they would take legal action against false rumors.

On January 13, Taemin directly interacted with fans on the communication platform Bubble. He carefully answered all the questions, apologizing for not attending his group's concert for SM Entertainment's 30th anniversary event.

"I really wanted to resolve everything with the company quickly and show you SHINee again, but these discussions take some time," he stated indicating his individual contract expiration with SM Entertainment.

He addressed the concerns regarding his future with the boy band and whether he will continue to be a member or not.

"We’re making good progress, and everything will be settled soon. I, too, want to stay with the members and continue SHINee’s journey—there are so many stories I still want to create with them," Taemin reassured fans.

He emphasized that the group is carefully preparing to make an even stronger comeback, raising hopes.

Meanwhile, his current agency Big Planet Made showed their support for Taemin. They issued a statement, clarifying the concerns regarding his activities with SHINee. "

"We fully support and encourage SHINee’s activities, which Taemin deeply values. At the same time, we are committed to ensuring fair treatment for him and providing the necessary support for his career, " BPM stated.

They also vowed to take strong action against false rumors, saying, "We will continue to actively support Taemin in both his solo career and as a SHINee member."

Meanwhile, only Key and Minho from SHINee performed at the SMTWON LIVE 2025 concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Onew, who was unable to join them on stage, participated in other content for the agency's 30th anniversary bash.

