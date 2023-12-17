TO1 members part ways with WAKEONE; Agency shares official statement

TO1 is a boy group which currently consists of membersÂ Donggeon, Chan, Jisu, Jaeyun, J.You, Kyungho, Daigo, and Yeojeong. All members of the group will be departingÂ their agency WAKEONE by December end. The agency released a statement regarding the termination of the contract with the group.Â

TO1 members and WAKEONE mutually end exclusive contract

On December 17, WAKEONE officially announced that TO1 members and the company had mutually decided to part ways. They started by thanking the fans for their love and support for the group. They stated that after many discussions and considerations, theÂ company and TO1 members Donggeon, Chan, Jisu, Jaeyun, J.You, Kyungho, Daigo, and Yeojeong reached a mutual agreement to terminate theÂ exclusive contract as of December 31, 2023. They expressed their apology and gratitude to the fans and sked for their continued interest in TO1.Â

More about TO1

The group TO1 was formed in 2020 through the Mnet survival showÂ World Klass. They made their debut in April 2020Â with the mini-albumÂ Reason For Being: Benevolence along with Magnolia as the title track.

In 2020 March, they participated in the show Road to Kingdom and were placed in the seventh position.Â

