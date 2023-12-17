TO1 members part ways with WAKEONE; Agency shares official statement
TO1 is a South Korean boy group with eight current members. All members and their agency WAKEONE, mutually terminated the contract.
TO1 is a boy group which currently consists of membersÂ Donggeon, Chan, Jisu, Jaeyun, J.You, Kyungho, Daigo, and Yeojeong. All members of the group will be departingÂ their agency WAKEONE by December end. The agency released a statement regarding the termination of the contract with the group.Â
TO1 members and WAKEONE mutually end exclusive contract
On December 17, WAKEONE officially announced that TO1 members and the company had mutually decided to part ways. They started by thanking the fans for their love and support for the group. They stated that after many discussions and considerations, theÂ company and TO1 members Donggeon, Chan, Jisu, Jaeyun, J.You, Kyungho, Daigo, and Yeojeong reached a mutual agreement to terminate theÂ exclusive contract as of December 31, 2023. They expressed their apology and gratitude to the fans and sked for their continued interest in TO1.Â
More about TO1
The group TO1 was formed in 2020 through the Mnet survival showÂ World Klass. They made their debut in April 2020Â with the mini-albumÂ Reason For Being: Benevolence along with Magnolia as the title track.
In 2020 March, they participated in the show Road to Kingdom and were placed in the seventh position.Â
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on:Â Instagram,Â YouTube,Â Twitter,Â Facebook, andÂ Snapchat
ALSO READ: TO1's Renta announces departure from group with handwritten letter for fans
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: â‚¹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more