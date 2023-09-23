TO1's Renta announces departure from group with handwritten letter for fans amid exit

TO1 is a K-pop group under WAKEONE Entertainment. The group was formed through Mnet's survival show World Klass. The group debuted as TOO in 2020 but later changed its name to TO1 in March 2022. The group made their debut by releasing their first mini-album called Reason For Being: Benevolence. Magnolia was the title track of the debut album. Currently, there are eight members in the group.

Renta's handwritten letter to TO1 fans

Hello, this is Renta.

I am writing this letter to tell you that I am grateful to TOgether (TO1’s fan club name).

Recently, I’ve been thinking a lot about my future and talking a lot with my family, members, and staff. I really thought about it a lot. After much discussion and consideration, we decided to end my activities as TO1’s Renta and cheer for each other’s futures so that we can move forward on a good path.

I came to Korea because I wanted to become an idol in Korea, and I was really happy that I achieved my dream by debuting and working as TO1 and experiencing various things. I’ve told my family and members many times that I was so happy that debuting as a TO1 member felt like it was my destiny.

I’ve had a really great experience as I met many people over the past year. I was able to do what I dreamed of before I debuted, and the time I spent with leader Jaeyun, Chan, Donggeon, Jisu, J.You, Kyungho, Daigo, and Yeojeong was truly the happiest time of my life.

Above all, I was able to have a happy time thanks to TOgether being by my side for a year. Thank you, TOgether.

I feel sad because I really wanted to show TOgether how I mature and progress in the future. However, I will work to return as an impressive person someday. I hope TOgether will spend every day in good health and eat well too.

Don’t worry, I’ll be fine too.

I love you TOgether, and thank you! See you again.

Previous members that left TO1

TO1 has gone through a lot of lineup changes in the past two years since its debut. Renta who exited the group recently was introduced in the group in June 2021. In April 2022, WAKEONE issued a statement on the official fan cafe stating Chihoon's departure from the group. In June 2022, it was followed by Minsu, Jerome, and Woonggi's exit. At the same time Daigo, Renta, and Yeojeong were added to TO1. Current members of the group are Chan, Jisu, Donggeon, Jaeyun, J.You, Kyungho, Daigo, and Yeojeong.

