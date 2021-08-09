Today is the BTS and ARMY video call and these reactions have us saying ‘OMG same’

On 29 July, Big Hit Music announced a new live event that will take place on 9 August, Named ‘One Amazing Summer Day with ARMY', it is an online event where the superstar group BTS will be able to get on a video call to share some precious moments within a 30-minute time slot. About 200 fans, who have taken the ARMY Membership offered by the group, will be able to take part in four slots, grouped as 50 in each.

As the day of the event has come about, the millions of other fans who are not a part of the 200 lucky fans and the others who are, had some epic reactions to the announcement. Some happy, some downright jealous, the ARMYs are making the most of the event and we just find it so relatable.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below.

1. The punctual ones were more than happy to apply for the event and await the results.

2. You know it, at this scale we think winning the lottery might be easier too.

What is harder? winning the lottery vs Winning a BTS ARMY membership event? btsevent BTSARMY BTSARMYPajamaParty — Permission to Dance (@mzchewy) July 30, 2021

3. When the results came in and they didn’t win. The pain became their friend.

All i know is pain

Its ok though, i have hope I’ll win one of these someday congratulations to all the winners, tell the boys we love and miss them! BTSARMYPajamaParty pic.twitter.com/FEUVI2v7N3 — tochi (@kimtochi7) August 2, 2021

4. The chosen one! Though only 200, the winners were overjoyed.

5. Some wished well for the winners and gave suggestions on behalf of the fandom.

200 ARMYs enjoy later with the boys @BTS_twt please do tell them that we miss and we love them! BTSARMYPajamaParty BTSARMY — | Butter9thNo1OnHot100 (@moonchanrin) August 9, 2021

6. While some chose downright savagery and decided to not invite BTS to their own party.

Let's host a Zoom meeting and let's not invite @BTS_twt BTSARMYPajamaParty pic.twitter.com/k7WnFzYbeh — Taesshikaa is broke (@taeshikaaa) July 28, 2021

7. This fan accepted their fate and sent loving messages for the boys.

If the armys joining will have the chance of sending messages to BTS during zoom call…request them for Louder than bombs and paradise if possible No need high quality videos just them singing on a vlive at least BTS BTSARMY btszoom btsarmyday — btslove (@hey_stob_iit) August 8, 2021

8. And this one chose the ‘ignorance is bliss’ way.

When i forget today is August 9th .

Let me go to sleep again @BTS_twt ARMYZOOMCALL BTS BTSARMYPajamaParty pic.twitter.com/OmxhuqJ6UV — Sanjida Sejuti (Multistan) (@SanzidaSejuti1) August 9, 2021

9. Predictions, of how the timeline will look once the event is over, were on the way.

10. To sum it up, one ARMY wrote this.

Am I sad that I didn’t win the contest ? Yep I am ! Am I jealous ? Yes I am but the biggest happiness will be for BTS when they finally see army and I hope everyone will enjoy it! btsarmyday BTS ARMYZOOMCALL pic.twitter.com/qOkqaeN8JZ — Dana (@danny_moravcova) August 8, 2021

The hashtags ‘BTSARMYday’ and ‘BTSARMYPajamaParty’ were trending on Twitter ahead of the call.

