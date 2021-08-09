Today is the BTS and ARMY video call and these reactions have us saying ‘OMG same’

BTS concept photo : courtesy of Big Hit Music
On 29 July, Big Hit Music announced a new live event that will take place on 9 August, Named ‘One Amazing Summer Day with ARMY', it is an online event where the superstar group BTS will be able to get on a video call to share some precious moments within a 30-minute time slot. About 200 fans, who have taken the ARMY Membership offered by the group, will be able to take part in four slots, grouped as 50 in each. 

As the day of the event has come about, the millions of other fans who are not a part of the 200 lucky fans and the others who are, had some epic reactions to the announcement. Some happy, some downright jealous, the ARMYs are making the most of the event and we just find it so relatable. 

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below.

1. The punctual ones were more than happy to apply for the event and await the results.

2. You know it, at this scale we think winning the lottery might be easier too.

3. When the results came in and they didn’t win. The pain became their friend.

4. The chosen one! Though only 200, the winners were overjoyed.

5. Some wished well for the winners and gave suggestions on behalf of the fandom.

6. While some chose downright savagery and decided to not invite BTS to their own party.

7. This fan accepted their fate and sent loving messages for the boys.

8. And this one chose the ‘ignorance is bliss’ way.

9. Predictions, of how the timeline will look once the event is over, were on the way.

10. To sum it up, one ARMY wrote this.

The hashtags ‘BTSARMYday’ and ‘BTSARMYPajamaParty’ were trending on Twitter ahead of the call.

Credits: Big Hit Music


