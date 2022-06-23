Today’s Webtoon: Choi Daniel and Nam Yoon Su star in charismatic stills from upcoming SBS drama

SBS has shared new stills from its upcoming drama, ‘Today’s Webtoon’! The series stars Kim Sejeong as On Ma Eum, Choi Daniel as Seok Ji Hyung, and Nam Yoon Su as Goo Joon Young, in a remake of the 2016 Japanese drama ‘Sleepeeer Hit!’.

On June 22, Choi Daniel’s stills were released, showing him in-character for his role in the series, of Seok Ji Hyung, the unpredictable deputy editor, impossible to gauge, but a dependable mentor for Kim Sejeong’s On Ma Eum down the line. Outside of work, the supportive and frank editor shows his more clumsy, silly side, which only adds to his charms.

The production team of ‘Today’s Webtoon’ called the actor an all-rounder, sharing that he perfectly transformed into Seok Ji Hyung. They added that Choi Daniel’s acting breathes life into the character Seok Ji Hyung, and his chemistry with the rookie employee On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong), will be one of the key points in ‘Today’s Webtoon’.

Check out the stills, below:

Following this, actor Nam Yoon Su’s stills were released on June 23. The actor will be portraying the role of Goo Joon Young, who is On Ma Eum’s co-worker, and has joined the company at the same time as her. He exudes a cool demeanour and boasts an impressive IQ, with a personality that is poles apart from that of On Ma Eum. Stuck in a department which he dislikes, Goo Joon Young struggles to adjust to life at Neon Webtoon.

The production team commented saying that Goo Joon Young’s growth upon dealing with conflicts for the first time will be something to look forward to, and shared glowing praise about Nam Yoon Su’s dramatic transformation for this role.

Check out the stills, below:

‘Today’s Webtoon’ is slated to premiere on July 29 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).