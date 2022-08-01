Today’s Webtoon Ep 1 & 2 Review: Kim Sejeong is infectious while Nam Yoon Su & Choi Daniel bring the eye candy

‘Today’s Webtoon’ premiered over the weekend and we think SBS has finally caught a good understanding of its audience. Taking yet another webtoon-based drama following the success of ‘Business Proposal’ earlier this year, the odds are in their favor yet again. Returning for a leading role once again, Kim Sejeong sprung into her cheerful self as On Ma Eum. Nam Yoon Su stars as Goo Jun Yeong, Choi Daniel as Seok Ji Hyung.

‘Today’s Webtoon’ has a strong start as a blood chase begins. The fantastical characters add to the feeling of it being from a webtoon as a sharp action scene takes over. Acting right into her character name, Oh Ma Eum (maeum in Korean translates to heart or feelings), Kim Sejeong is a sweetheart right off the bat. A former member of the judo national team, she is finding her footing, quite literally, after an injury. Multiple failed interviews and part-time jobs later, she finds herself applying for a position at a webtoon company’s editorial section.

Nam Yoon Su as Goo Jun Yeong comes off as a man with motives, however we are hoping for a turnaround in his character who has also joined the same team as Ma Eum. Choi Daniel is the deputy editor Seok Ji Hyung who takes Ma Eun under his wing.

‘Today’s Webtoon’ gives a new perspective to the popular type of content that has found a massive user base, especially in recent years. Being based on a Japanese manga, the show is sure to offer a top class animated set-up with a fun show awaiting keen viewers. Tune in for Two? Surely! We’re curious to see how Kim Sejeong powers through yet another role.

