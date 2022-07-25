Today’s Webtoon Ep 1 Preview: Kim Sejeong becomes determined to work alongside Choi Daniel & Nam Yoon Su

SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Today's Webtoon' is a dynamic office life in the webtoon industry. It is a drama depicting the level-up period of On Ma Eum, a new webtoon editor that started as a judo athlete. In the video released, the energetic new start of On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong), who started her career in the neon webtoon editorial department, is drawn dynamically.

At the interview, she boldly announced that she had “prepared her physical strength” as a former judo athlete. But, contrary to her ambition, she collapsed while doing push-ups. She thought that she had ‘failed’ herself, but as her mother Hwang Mi Ok (Hwang Young Hee) said, “Our hearts have a strange fate to win in a situation where we think we lost 100 percent,” and that’s when unexpected news of acceptance flies in. Her favorite webtoon characters are all over the office, and she gets to meet writers in person, and above all else, she is excited to become an 'editor' who can enjoy 'Today's Webtoon' first.

She even makes a dolphin-like sound to her senior Seok Ji Ji (Choi Daniel), who calls himself ‘On PD’. She is also working hard to keep pace with her colleague Gu Jun Young (Nam Yoon Su). Contrary to the desire to enjoy just one shot as much as he wants at a dinner party, Jun Young is so weak that his face is red and he hits his head on the table and faints. As such, the two new hires, who are ‘very different in genre’, are struggling and trying to do something for the first time. “I am doing my best, and I will continue to do so in the future.” They say as they move along in life.

'Today's Webtoon' will be broadcasted for the first time at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) on Friday, July 29th.

