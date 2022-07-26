Today’s Webtoon Highlight Trailer: Kim Sejeong & Nam Yoon Su come across various obstacles as rookies

On July 26, SBS released a 4 minute highlight trailer for ‘Today’s Webtoon’ featuring Kim Sejeong, Choi Daniel, Nam Yoon Su and more. The trailer begins with On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong), a former judo athlete who joins the webtoon company, her dream workspace. She enjoys diving deep into the intoxicating world of webtoons but the high doesn’t last for long as she is dealt with the reality of working in the company.

From listening to every small request of a webtoon artist to running around completing tasks, On Ma Eum goes through a lot as a rookie and so does her colleague Gu Jun Young (Nam Yoon Su), who is talented but lacks some skills outside his job description which makes him insecure. He understands that On Ma Eum is a force to be reckoned with and that he has to work twice as hard to be seen by his manager.

Seok Ji Hyung (Choi Daniel) is On Ma Eum and Gu Jun Young’s senior and a talented employee of the company. From the beginning On Ma Eum and he have had a rocky relationship as Ma Eum is upfront and bright while Seok Ji Hyung is calculative and not expressive but he eventually warms up to her cheery personality and her determined will to help the company in every way possible.

Based on the Japanese manga and series ‘Sleepeeer Hit’, ‘Today’s Webtoon’ follows On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong) who used to be a judo athlete. Her life revolved around the sport, but an injury ended her career in judo. She then got her first job in a webtoon editorial department. She has a hard time adjusting to her job as a webtoon editor and the people at her work. Through all the difficulties she faces, On Ma Eum grows as a person and a webtoon editor.

