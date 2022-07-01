Today’s Webtoon: Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon Su & Choi Daniel star in intriguing stills

On July 1, SBS released new stills starring its three leads from the upcoming drama ‘Today’s Webtoon’. In the stills, the female lead character On Ma Eum, taken on by Kim Sejeong, can be seen in different settings, interacting with Choi Daniel’s character Seok Ji Hyung, and Nam Yoon Su’s character Goo Joon Young.

A Korean remake of the popular 2016 Japanese drama ‘Sleepeeer Hit!’, ‘Today’s Webtoon’ will follow former judo athlete On Ma Eum, who joins the editorial department of Neon Webtoon after being unable to continue with her sports career. As a new employee, the series will explore her struggle to blossom into a true webtoon editor in the competitive industry.

The ever-optimistic On Ma Eum will be joined by her dependable mentor Seok Ji Hyung, the unreadable deputy editor who is all-in with his support for his younger colleagues, despite being unpredictable and brutally honest. Outside of work, however, the character is expected to show his hidden charms, with his clumsier side and silly jokes peeking through.

Further, On Ma Eum’s chemistry with her co-worker, Goo Joon Young, is also highly anticipated. Entering the company at the same time as On Ma Eum, Goo Joon Young is confident of his ability to shine at Neon Webtoon, due to his impressive IQ and his aim to always be the best. However, he stumbles and struggles after he is assigned to the editorial department.

One of the newly released stills shows Seok Ji Hyung supporting On Ma Eum as he stands dependably by her side. Meanwhile, the second still leaves us curious about the nature of On Ma Eum and Goo Joon Young’s relationship, as their opposite expressions and differing personalities lay the perfect foundation for an interesting storyline.

Check out the stills, below:

‘Today’s Webtoon’ premieres on July 29 at 6:30 pm IST.