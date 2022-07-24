Today’s Webtoon: Kim Sejeong starrer offers a peek into the busy world of webtoons through its main poster

Ahead of its premiere on July 29, SBS has revealed the main poster for its upcoming show, ‘Today’s Webtoon’! The Kim Sejeong, Choi Daniel and Nam Yoon Su starrer is a remake of the popular 2016 Japanese drama ‘Sleepeeer Hit!’. The series will follow Kim Sejeong as a former judo athlete On Ma Eum, who is unable to continue with her sports career, and joins the world of webtoons. As the new employee at Neon Webtoon’s editorial department, her enthusiasm for her new career is high. ‘Today’s Webtoon’ will showcase her journey as she blossoms into a true webtoon editor in the competitive industry.

The newly unveiled main poster for ‘Today’s Webtoon’ shows On Ma Eum standing tall, front and centre, her confidence unmatched as chaos unfolds in the background. While her co-workers frantically fight the battle that unfolds every day in the office, On Ma Eum is poised, prepared and composed.

Check out the hilarious main poster for ‘Today’s Webtoon’, below:

‘Today’s Webtoon’ also sees Choi Daniel taking on the role of Seok Ji Hyung, On Ma Eum’s dependable yet unpredictable mentor and deputy editor. He is impossible to gauge, and the supportive and frank editor adds to his charms by showcasing his more clumsy and silly side outside of work.

Meanwhile, portraying the character Goo Joon Young, actor Nam Yoon Su is also an integral part of the cast. Goo Joon Young is On Ma Eum’s co-worker, joining Neon Webtoon at the same time as her. However, he is not too keen on being a part of the editorial department, and he struggles to adjust to his new workplace.

SBS’ ‘Today’s Webtoon’ is set to premiere on July 29.

