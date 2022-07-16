‘Today’s Webtoon’ promises laughter and chaos through new teaser and group poster

SBS’ upcoming show ‘Today’s Webtoon’ has shared exciting new updates ahead of its July 29 premiere! On July 15, SBS shared the second teaser for ‘Today’s Webtoon’. A remake of the popular 2016 Japanese drama ‘Sleepeeer Hit!’, the series is all set to follow former judo athlete On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong), who joins the editorial department of Neon Webtoon after being unable to continue with her sports career. She is joined by Choi Daniel playing her mentor at the company, Seok Ji Hyung, while Nam Yoon Su takes on the role of Goo Joon Young, her co-worker, who is also new to the company.

The new clip shows On Ma Eum in her transitional period, from the world of judo, to that of webtoons. As she joins her team, she declares, “I will not inconvenience the team and work with all my heart.” Her enthusiasm for her new job is evident as she shares, “I like webtoons, just as much as judo.”

Watch the full teaser, below:

Meanwhile, the group poster released on July 16, promises laughter and entertaining chaos! As a relaxed group of writers saunter on, the harried group of editors chase desperately after them. Check out the new group poster, below:

The producers of ‘Today’s Webtoon’ shared insight about the poster, commenting that they gathered 14 people who appear in the drama for a poster shoot, keeping with their mission to show the detailed reality of the webtoon industry. They further shared that with each and every actor becoming immersed in their respective characters, a poster overflowing with liveliness and energy came to life with their facial expressions and poses.