‘Today’s my birthday’ BTS’ V leaves short but sweet message for ARMYs as he turns 28; Watch

BTS member V has marked his 28th birthday today, and fans worldwide are commemorating this special occasion with messages, banners, and events. Despite currently serving as an active duty soldier in the military, V took a moment to share a brief yet heartfelt message with his devoted fanbase.

BTS’ V’s birthday message

In a message posted on both BTS' Instagram and Twitter accounts, V greets fans and reveals that it's his birthday while dressed in winter attire, indicating that the video was shot during the colder months. He walks ahead and shares a cute laugh after informing fans about his birthday. It's worth noting that this short and sweet message was likely recorded by V well in advance, as he is currently actively serving in his mandatory military service. The post is adorned with the hashtags “future gift” and "surprise” indicating the same.

Fans are deeply moved by the sweet and thoughtful message V recorded, especially considering it was filmed in advance and not on his actual birthday. This gesture reflects V's commitment to staying connected with his fans, ARMY, even during his absence. As an additional gift, the singer released a collaboration song titled wherever u r with American R&B singer UMI, offering this special track to his fanbase on his birthday.

BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that both V and UMI enjoyed each other's music before collaborating on this song. The collaboration allowed them to convey the messages they wanted to share with their fans through music. Alongside the release of an official lyric video for the song, UMI also shared an adorable video featuring herself and V singing along to their new single.

Advertisement

Watch both videos here-

BTS’ V’s recent activities

IU recently gave fans a sneak peek into her upcoming music video featuring V of BTS. In a vlog posted on her personal YouTube channel on December 25, 2023, IU shared details about her collaboration with V, sparking excitement among fans. She highlighted the impressive visual appeal of the music video even without computer-generated effects, distinguishing it from her previous works. IU hinted at the incorporation of action-related aesthetics, adding an intriguing element that piqued fans' curiosity.

Meanwhile, BTS fans are experiencing a mix of pride and emotion as glimpses of RM and V emerge from their military training. Both RM and V enlisted on December 11, transitioning into active duty soldiers. Recent group photos from the training grounds at Nonsan feature RM and V alongside their fellow soldiers, marking the beginning of this significant chapter. These images have brought joy to the BTS ARMY, witnessing their beloved idols embark on this journey with determination and good health.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy V Day: Delving into musical brilliance of the BTS member with in-depth analysis of Layover