‘Today’s my birthday’ BTS’ V leaves short but sweet message for ARMYs as he turns 28; Watch
BTS’ V is turning 28 today and even though the singer is currently serving in the military. But the singer did pre-shoot a birthday message for his fans. Watch the video below!
-
BTS’ V shared a sweet message for his fans on his birthday
-
The singer turned 28 today on December 30
BTS member V has marked his 28th birthday today, and fans worldwide are commemorating this special occasion with messages, banners, and events. Despite currently serving as an active duty soldier in the military, V took a moment to share a brief yet heartfelt message with his devoted fanbase.
BTS’ V’s birthday message
In a message posted on both BTS' Instagram and Twitter accounts, V greets fans and reveals that it's his birthday while dressed in winter attire, indicating that the video was shot during the colder months. He walks ahead and shares a cute laugh after informing fans about his birthday. It's worth noting that this short and sweet message was likely recorded by V well in advance, as he is currently actively serving in his mandatory military service. The post is adorned with the hashtags “future gift” and "surprise” indicating the same.
Fans are deeply moved by the sweet and thoughtful message V recorded, especially considering it was filmed in advance and not on his actual birthday. This gesture reflects V's commitment to staying connected with his fans, ARMY, even during his absence. As an additional gift, the singer released a collaboration song titled wherever u r with American R&B singer UMI, offering this special track to his fanbase on his birthday.
BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that both V and UMI enjoyed each other's music before collaborating on this song. The collaboration allowed them to convey the messages they wanted to share with their fans through music. Alongside the release of an official lyric video for the song, UMI also shared an adorable video featuring herself and V singing along to their new single.
Watch both videos here-
BTS’ V’s recent activities
IU recently gave fans a sneak peek into her upcoming music video featuring V of BTS. In a vlog posted on her personal YouTube channel on December 25, 2023, IU shared details about her collaboration with V, sparking excitement among fans. She highlighted the impressive visual appeal of the music video even without computer-generated effects, distinguishing it from her previous works. IU hinted at the incorporation of action-related aesthetics, adding an intriguing element that piqued fans' curiosity.
Meanwhile, BTS fans are experiencing a mix of pride and emotion as glimpses of RM and V emerge from their military training. Both RM and V enlisted on December 11, transitioning into active duty soldiers. Recent group photos from the training grounds at Nonsan feature RM and V alongside their fellow soldiers, marking the beginning of this significant chapter. These images have brought joy to the BTS ARMY, witnessing their beloved idols embark on this journey with determination and good health.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Happy V Day: Delving into musical brilliance of the BTS member with in-depth analysis of Layover
Star
Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more