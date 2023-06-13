Today's Webtoon actress Jin Ye Sol caught drunk driving and asleep behind wheel; Apologises with letter

Actress Jin Ye Sol has been revealed as the woman who was caught for driving under the influence on June 13. Earlier it was revealed that an actress ‘Jin’ was booked by the Seoul Gangdong Police Station on charges of drunk driving, violating the Road Traffic Act. She is known for her role in Today's Webtoon.

Jin Ye Sol’s charges

It was revealed that the accused, whose identity was not revealed initially, drove into a guardrail twice in a drunken state on the night of June 12 at around 10:30 pm KST. A driver witnessing the same approached the vehicle and contacted the police reporting a possible drunk driving case. It was further reported that ‘Jin’ continued to drive and waited at a traffic light at a three-way junction at around 11 pm when the police caught her asleep behind the wheel. The breathalyzer test of the driver revealed a blood alcohol level exceeding 0.08 per cent, which can result in the revoking of the license.

Reports revealed that Jin Ye Sol drove after having drinks in the Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu area of Seoul, and had no passengers accompanying her in the car. However, she was injured after the accident concerning the guard rail.

Jin Ye Sol’s apology letter

Soon after, the accused was confirmed to be actress Jin Ye Sol as she shared a handwritten letter on her Instagram apologising for her actions. She said, “I want to express my sincere apologies for having to share such disgraceful news.” Jin Ye Sol added how as a public figure she should have been more careful with how she conducts herself and is ashamed of this. The actress further added that she feels sorry to all the people who have supported her and will reflect on her actions.

Check out her full apology post here.

Jin Ye Sol is revealed to have debuted in 2009 with open recruitment in SBS’ 11th class. She has acted in multiple dramas including Queen and I, Birth of a Beauty, and was most recently seen in the Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon Su, and Choi Daniel starrer Today’s Webtoon. She portrayed the role of Ji Han Seul.

