Today’s Webtoon, Business Proposal and more: Top 5 office K-Dramas of 2022; VOTE for your favorite

There are genres under office dramas as well like thriller, slice of life, romance, etc so let’s just take a look at some of the best office dramas of 2022 :- Forecasting Love and Weather

Cast: Park Min Young, Song Kang Director: Cha Young Hoon Writer: Seon Young Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Netflix Forecasting Love and Weather Rating: 3/5 A romance drama that brews in the office of National Weather Service amongst the employees but particularly two talented ones- Jin Ha Kyung and Lee Shi Woo. Jin Ha Kyung follows strict rules and adheres to a certain way in order to maintain a tight order on her life but all that goes away when her boyfriend (ex-boyfriend) cheats on her and marries Lee Shi Woo’s ex-girlfriend. She is heartbroken but not for long as Lee Shi Woo comes into her life- a free-spirited man who is extremely intelligent and has a strange inkling towards weather. These two change each other for the better and their friendship blooms into something more. Before they can do anything, their exes come into their lives to create chaos and havoc, will these two stand against the storm? Today’s Webtoon

Cast: Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon Su, Choi Daniel Director: Jo Soo Won, Kim Young Hwan Writer: Cho Ye Rang, Lee Jae Eun Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki Today’s Webtoon Rating: 3.5/5 The drama follows a cheery and hardworking On Ma Eum, a talented taekwondo athlete who fell in love with comics through her parents’ comic book cafe and decided to give up the sport due to a personal situation and pursued her career in webtoon editing with a webtoon company and through that she made friends and got along with her mentors. In the beginning, her optimism and smile seemed so stretched and not real but later on, one can see her sincerity and one can’t help but fall in love with her- which is what happened to anyone who came across her. She worked hard to earn the recognition of her seniors and it came through. Shooting Stars

Cast: Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae, Yoon Jong Hoon, Lee Jung Shin Director: Lee Su Hyun Writer: Choi Young Woo Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Netflix, Rakuten Viki Shooting Stars Rating: 4/5 This drama is full of crackhead energy and is the perfect romance comedy drama to watch. The drama is set in a talent agency in South Korea and it talks about the people behind your favorite K-Drama and K-Pop stars and how they struggle to make sure everything is running smoothly for the stars. Oh Han Byul is the head of the PR team and long time frenemy of Gong Tae Sung, a superstar. These two share a tenacious and hilarious relationship filled with childish fights, bickering and more. Soon, they both realize their feelings for each other and begin their love story but there is also a dark plot that brews in the background that presses on issues about malicious rumors, sasaengs (stalker-like fans), pressure in the industry and more. Thirty Nine

Cast: Jeon Mi Do, Son Ye Jin, Kim Ju Hyun Director: Kim Sang Ho Writer: Yoo Yung Ah Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Netflix Thirty Nine Rating: 4/5 The drama follows the lives of three lifelong friends- Cha Mi Jo, Jung Chan Young and Jang Joo Hee- who experience love, loss and pain as they get closer to 40 years. Cha Mi Jo is a dermatologist while Jung Chan Young is an acting coach and Jang Joo Hee manages a department store. These three friends are so close that they are always seen doing something together and their parents also treat them as their own children. The three of them experience love in different forms but that gives us an understanding of how life is short and we should enjoy it as much as we can before we lose it all. The emotional story coupled with their acting is an impeccable combination. The office romance brews Cha Mi Jo and Kim Sun Woo, fellow dermatologists who help each other through various troubles in work and in life. Business Proposal