Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 1: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More
Nene and Hanako-kun are returning to screens this Winter 2025 in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 1, so don’t miss it! Get the release date, a recap of season 1, and more here.
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 1 introduced Nene Yashiro, a schoolgirl with a crush on her senior. After hearing a rumor, she ends up meeting Hanako-kun, a spirit tied to the girls’ bathroom and one of the school’s Seven Wonders.
Initially seeking Hanako’s help to win over her love, Nene is pulled into the spirit realm and begins aiding Hanako in managing supernatural occurrences. The pair face various threats, meet allies, and uncover spiritual mysteries. As their bond deepened, Nene also discovered more about Hanako’s dark past.
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 1 will see the return of Nene and Kou Minamoto, Hanako’s assistant, as they continue to restore the school’s supernatural rumors to safer versions. After hearing a story from her friend Aoi about the ‘Three Clock Keepers,’ a new phenomenon emerges: students at Kamome Academy mysteriously age overnight.
Believing the ‘Three Clock Keepers’ are involved, Hanako, Nene, and Kou investigate to uncover the truth behind this strange incident. Their efforts will lead them to confront the Clock Keepers and resolve the unusual case.
Titled ‘The First Mystery,’ Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 1 will debut in Japan on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.
The episode will air across 28 TBS-affiliated stations in Japan. Additionally, it will stream on various Japanese platforms, including ABEMA, Hulu, Netflix, and U-NEXT, starting at 5:30 am JST. For international audiences, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 1 will be available on Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll, and more.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.