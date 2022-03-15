Tokyo Vice Trailer: Ansel Elgort dives into Japan's criminal underworld in upcoming action-thriller series

The first trailer for Tokyo Vice, a new action-thriller series planned to launch in early April, was released today by HBO Max. The series, based on a real event, stars Ansel Elgort as a young American journalist who is assigned to document the daily operations of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police and ends up unearthing alarming facts about the Vice squad and the Yakuza - the Japanese mafia.

Elgort stars in the trailer as Jake, an American investigative writer who moves to the Japanese capital after deciding to write on crime in Japan. As with any newbie, he is not taken seriously by his colleagues, but that begins to change when he chooses to get to know the "real" Tokyo and rapidly realises that his inquiry may truly become very real - including secrets, death threats, and putting his life in danger.

The new Tokyo Vice teaser provides a number of fascinating glimpses into the next HBO Max thriller, particularly in terms of visual design. The style of the series is extremely evocative of Michael Mann's past works in the criminal thriller genre, combining very muted and low-lit locales with the bright colours of Tokyo. As per Collider, J.T. Rogers, a playwright who previously adapted his own play Oslo for the cinema, devised and wrote Tokyo Vice. Rogers based Tokyo Vice on journalist Jake Adelstein's book of the same name, which Elgort portrayes.

Check out the trailer below:

Meanwhile, the first three episodes of Tokyo Vice will launch on HBO Max on April 7, followed by two episodes every Thursday until the season finale on April 28.

ALSO READ:The Kardashians: Kourtney Kardashian gives a glimpse of her 'baby planning' with Travis Barker in new trailer