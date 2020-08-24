Tom Ellis REVEALS why Lucifer couldn't say I love you to Chloe: There’s something he needs to deal with first

*SPOILERS ALERT* In a recent interview, Tom Ellis spoke candidly about Lucifer Season 5 Ep 8's pivotal moment when it looked like the devil was finally going to confess his love to Chloe (Lauren German). Read below to know why the 41-year-old actor felt Lucifer didn't say the three magic words to Decker.

Lucifer Season 5's first eight episodes were unveiled last week for diehard fans who were anxiously waiting for the devil to make his monumental return. While Part 1 has received mix reviews from viewers, the closing moments in Ep 8 ended on a crazy cliffhanger. *SPOILERS ALERT* Just as it seemed like Lucifer (Tom Ellis) was going to say I love you back to Chloe (Lauren German) making Deckerstar shippers very happy, his brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) played spoilsport and froze time.

On his way to confront his brother, he gets into a battle with his evil twin Michael with assistance from Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt). In order to put an end to his kids' fighting each other, God (Dennis Haysbert) himself makes an appearance to end the episode. In an interview with TheWrap, Ellis explained why Lucifer wasn't able to confess his love for Chloe. According to Tom, it all ties down to dad aka God because Lucifer knows what love is (or atleast the feeling of love!) but he's just scared to express it as he's never had that expressed to him. His feelings turn out to be a stumbling block and in Ep 8 when Lucifer is about to say those three magic words and the dam is just about to break, time freezes.

"So he has that capability, and I think he’s discovered that he has that capability. And when he looks into the detective’s eyes, he knows what he feels, but his way of expressing himself has been so damaged over the years that that’s the issue. So there’s something that he needs to deal with first before he can say that to the detective," the 41-year-old actor reasoned with TheWrap.

What did you think of Lucifer Season 5 Part 1? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

