Tom Hiddleston on exploring profound ‘loneliness, sadness & anger’ in Loki on an epic scale

Tom Hiddleston says that the character has an extraordinary range that will be explored in this six-part story.

Marvel’s ‘Loki’ series second episode left the fans with much anticipation and excitement. The show chronicles the arc of Loki apart from the Avengers in a place called Time Variance Authority. Loki’s character is evolving and getting peeled one episode at a time as he is becoming seemingly human. A little vulnerable and lost while also being the one-liner delivering god of mischief known for his wittiness. A few unpleasant surprises beyond the thinking of this anti-hero awaited him when he took the Tesseract in Avengers Endgame and opened an alternate timeline.

Speaking about his character to Indian Express, Tom Hiddleston said, “Loki’s character has this extraordinary range. Loki can be fun, light-hearted, and witty. He’s always got a good line: he’s the God of Mischief, after all. So, we wanted the show to be imbued with mischief, a sense of fun, and a sense of momentum.” He further added, “But we also know that Loki has this very sensitive, damaged, broken heart with an enormous capacity to feel the emotion on the biggest scale. And to go to some quite profound places that explore some of the deepest experiences of being alive that are about loneliness and sadness and anger and grief and loss.”

Tom Hiddleston spoke about exploring the emotional depth and breadth of this character showcased on an epic scale, which MCU is known for. “And to have that sense of emotional depth and emotional breadth that hopefully could be contained in this epic story, which starts from the things that people are familiar with,” said Tom.

