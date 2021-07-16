Tom Hiddleston is ‘grateful’ for Loki Season 2 renewal: I can’t wait to get started

Tom Hiddleston shared his reaction about Loki renewing for a Season 2 stating how nothing would have been possible without his fans.

Loki fans can take a breath of relief as the God of Mischief will be back for Season 2! The finale’s post-credits scene revealed the show’s plans of coming back for a second season and MCU fans cannot keep calm. Much to everyone’s liking, Tom Hiddleston has shared his take on the show’s first season and that he feels “grateful” for being a part of another season with the cast and crew.

In an interview with Marvel.com via ComicBook, Tom expressed how he hasn’t been able to wrap his head around the fact that the show has been renewed for another full season. “I am so excited by all the possibilities,” Tom shared. “We are already in discussions, Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started,” the actor, 40, added. Reinstating how nothing would have been possible without the support of his beloved fans and Loki’s faithful audience, Hiddleston said, “I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn’t be able to make a Season 2.”

“I hope Season 1 was full of surprises. And I think Season 2 will be full of even more,” the God of Mischief added.

Earlier, ahead of Loki’s finale, the Marvel actor shared a message for his fans and followers, “Hi everybody. It’s Tom. I just wanted to say a few things ahead of the finale," he began. The actor then stated that he wanted to narrate more and more stories as Loki, but all of it was only possible because of his audience’s support towards the character.

He went on to thank the fans for staying beside him and Loki in their journey. Hiddleston stated that he would not be here without them, and how none of his other versions -- Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, Kid Loki, and Alligator Loki (the superior one!) would have happened had it not been for the show’s audience.

So, Loki fans, let’s rejoice. Our saviour will be back soon. In the meantime, tell Pinkvilla about your favourite scenes from Loki Season 1 in the comments below!

