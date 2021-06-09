Tom Hiddleston reveals that Loki was meant to die in THIS Marvel film: Chris and I played that scene for real

Tom Hiddleston recently revealed that Loki was meant to die in a Marvel film and he even played that scene but the test audience did not accept it. Read further to know what exactly happened.

‘Loki’ the upcoming series which stars Tom Hiddleston as the god of mischief in the multiverse will soon make its debut on a leading streaming platform. Loki was last seen in the blockbuster Avengers Endgame where he opened a whole new timeline in 2012 with the help of tesseract and fled the scene of the crime. According to a report published in Indian Express, Tom Hiddleston revealed in an interview that his character was not supposed to be visible in the MCU post-Thor: The Dark World, which came out in 2013. He mentioned that the death of his character was written and shot but the test audience rejected it entirely.

“Loki’s death on Svartalfheim was written as a death. Chris and I played that scene for real. That was meant to be that he redeemed himself, that he helped save his brother and save Jane Foster, but that he in the process sacrificed himself. It was something that was written, it was part of the original pitch. In test screenings, the audience didn’t accept it. There was a very strange and almost unanimous resistance to it,” said Tom who has played one of MCU’s favorite antagonists in several films and some with slightly redeeming arcs.

Thor: Ragnarok made the character of Loki endearing by putting him in the comedic shoes only to break the audience’s heart for a short while in Avengers: Infinity War, where Loki being killed by Thanos is the first highlight of the film. The god of mischief is currently in a multiverse, almost a magical state expanding his powers in the series. Loki will start streaming on June 9 on a major streaming platform.

