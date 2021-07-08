Tom Hiddleston REVEALS playing 'most autocratic and terrifyingly ambitious' President Loki was 'quite surreal'

In Loki Ep 5, Tom Hiddleston had to dabble playing original Loki and President Loki and "doing them both in the same scene was slightly mad, but in an enjoyable way" for the 40-year-old actor.

*SPOILERS ALERT* One of the many highlights in Loki Ep 5 was undoubtedly the various Loki variants - Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Boastful Loki (Deobai Oparei) and Alligator Loki - that the original God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) encounters after being pruned by the TVA (Time Variance Authority) to a time Void. Amongst the many Lokis, we had the most arrogant and pompous Loki, President Loki betraying Kid Loki to take over the Loki Palace, only to have his own army turn on him and eventually get his hand bitten off by the agitated Alligator Loki. His epic scream for MCU fans was reminiscent of Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) bellow when Loki cut off his hand while trying to yield the Mljonir in Thor: The Dark World.

Given that President Loki is played by Tom himself, the 40-year-old actor spoke with Marvel about his "quite surreal" experience on enacting both eccentric Lokis. "President Loki is almost the worst of the bad bunch. It certainly felt this way; he's the least vulnerable, the most autocratic and terrifyingly ambitious character who seems to have no empathy or care for anyone else," Hiddleston revealed. For Tom, "a few quick changes" were required on the days he filmed as both Lokis, jumping from one character to the other.

"Doing them both in the same scene was slightly mad, but in an enjoyable way. And fun, too, because it was about leaning into Loki as a pure villain, or his capacity to be a pure villain," Hiddleston explained.

It was indeed enjoyable for MCU fans too to witness an all-out evil Loki through President Loki in Loki!

Meanwhile, Loki Ep 6 drops on July 14.

