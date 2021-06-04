Tom Hiddleston starrer ‘Loki’ behind the scenes video promises mischief & teases a ‘big story’

Marvel just dropped a BTS video of their upcoming series Loki and Tom Hiddleston said that this is something Marvel has never done before. Scroll further to see the video.

In the last decade or so, the last year has been one of the longest times when MCU has been away from a roaring and cheering theatrical audience. Marvel films have generated some of the biggest extravaganza and ticket sales in the history of cinema. But recently, Marvel has placed its bets on the series about several interesting characters including WandaVision & The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and one of their biggest upcoming shows is Tom Hiddleston starrer ‘Loki’. Loki is the god of mischief and hails from a magical word hence the treatment of the show as shown in the BTS video, is quite magical.

Marvel has teased a grand making for one of their most loved and oldest characters in the MCU post-Iron Man. Loki was the main villain for Avengers (2012), which was the biggest superhero film at the time. The plotline of the show comes out of an incident that occurred while Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, and Scott Lang traced the time back to 2012 in Endgame and went to New York in order to collect one of the stones. Loki found the tesseract in the midst of the chaos and opened a new timeline when he went missing with the same.

Take a look at the video:

Owen Wilson is reportedly a character who is assigned by the government under a unit that has a job to maintain the constant flow of time and close all the portals and multiverses opened during Endgame. Marvel is known for its world-building in the narrative and Loki’s world teases mayhem, mischief, and a big story. Loki will premiere on June 9 on an OTT platform.

