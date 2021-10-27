Tom Hiddleston TEASES the beginning of Loki Season 2 during London Comic Con appearance

Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki managed to leave us intrigued with its shocking ending for the first season and it was confirmed during the same that the show will return for another season. While it may take a while for Season 2 to arrive, Hiddleston hinted at where the new season could take off from during his appearance at MCM Comic Con, London.

The actor while interacting with fans at the event, reminded everyone how the show ended as he said, "OK so look, we can’t say anything unfortunately, but at the end of episode six, season one, Loki comes back to TVA. He’s quite traumatized, he’s quite emotional and he tries to explain what happens to Mobius (Owen Wilson), and Mobius doesn’t recognize him. Then he turns to look at the statue of the Timekeepers, but it’s not a statue of the Timekeepers, it’s a statue of someone else… And I guess we’ll start from there", via Just Jared.

After teasing fans with a recap, Hiddleston then apologised to them for not being able to divulge any actual details and said, "I’m so sorry to disappoint you!"

Loki's first season starring Hiddleston alongside h Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw received a lot of praises. The Marvel show introduced a different side of Loki compared to the Marvel films and also introduced Lady Loki on the show along with his other variants such as Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki among others. It has also been confirmed that director Kate Herron will not be returning to helm the second season of the show.

