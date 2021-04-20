Tom Hiddleston's Loki headed for multiple seasons? Marvel producer says there's 'a lot of storytelling'

Come June 2021 and Tom Hiddleston's Loki will be taking the streaming space by storm. Find out if the show will be getting another season.

Marvel Studios forayed into the small screen earlier this year with shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Come June and Tom Hiddleston's Loki will be taking the streaming space by storm. Marvel Studios dropped the first poster of Loki last month and as usual MCU fans could not keep calm. Now, in a latest interview with IndieWire, executive producer Nate Moore revealed if the show will have multiple seasons. For the unversed, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be returning for season two and looks like Loki is also headed in the same direction.

Earlier, Marvel chief Kevin Feige had opened up about its shows having more than one season. He had said, "So it will always vary based on the story. Sometimes they’ll go into a Season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and then back into a series. We’ve announced that ‘Ms. Marvel,’ after her debut on Disney Plus, will be going into the second “Captain Marvel” film. But sometimes — it’s yet to be announced, but we are thinking of planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series."

Citing Feige's statement, when asked if fans will get to see a season two of Loki, Moore told IndiWire, "The one that comes to mind — and that probably isn’t a secret — I think there’s a lot of storytelling in ‘Loki’ that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off."

He added, "Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he’s done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people."

Well, after Loki's first poster, we too are anticipating quite a bit from the show!

