Tom Hiddleston's Loki series to release in 3 Indian languages this June; See brand NEW wicked poster.

Good news doesn't seem to end for Marvel fans! After beginning the year on a high with Marvel and Disney's WandaVision and the release of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier this week, Marvel dropped a surprise for fans. The Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were ecstatic as Loki's official Twitter account dropped a video with Loki himself aka Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson announcing the brand new series.

While the release date was out a while ago, Loki's brand new poster dropped today and it is all things wicked. The series is set to hit the streaming platforms in June. A cherry on the cake is that the series will be releasin in three Indian languages namely Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,

The video's caption read, "From one powerful duo to the next, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson of #Loki deliver a message to Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, as well a surprise for the fans. Don't miss the premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier."

The wicked poster of Loki shows him dressed in a rather unusual T-shirt along with a clock behind him. Check out the Loki poster below:

Start your countdown to the glorious arrival of Marvel Studios' #Loki. The Original Series starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8y7yibT74F — Loki (@LokiOfficial) March 18, 2021

From one powerful duo to the next, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson of #Loki deliver a message to Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, as well a surprise for the fans. Don't miss the premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/YSFGzYcC24 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) March 18, 2021

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Directed by Kate Herron, Loki will be releasing on streaming platform on 11 June 2021.

