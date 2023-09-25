Tom Holland almost gave away Andrew Garfield and Zendaya’s sequel during the press tour of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland made a big slip-up during the press tour for his latest Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the movie also starred Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Mans from an alternate dimension, it was kept a secret till the release of the movie. Unfortunately, Holland had accidentally revealed details about a key scene that starred Garfield and Zendaya.

Tom Holland accidentally slipped up the biggest secret about Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland himself has often admitted to not being the best keeper of secrets. He has also slipped up on guarding secrets on other occasions. Spider-Man: No Way Home’s press tour proved to be a big challenge for Tom Holland as he had to keep himself from disclosing that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were part of the movie. Unfortunately, he couldn’t.

It was all revealed when Andrew Garfield was being interviewed by BBC Radio’s Ali Plumb. The journalist took out a moment to tell Garfield that he already knew the actors were in the movie due to a slip up by Tom Holland. The trailer of the movie successfully masked the fact that Garfield and Maguire were starring in it. However, it gave us a glimpse of an intense scene where Zendaya fell backwards and Spider-Man jumped to save her. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Zendaya and Holland were speaking about the action scene. However, while talking about the sequence, Holland admitted that he was not there. This gave away that he wasn’t the only Spider-Man in the movie. The cameras also captured the moment where Tom Holland realised what he had done, and his silent expression lives rent-free in our heads.

Andrew Garfield on the importance of his and Zendaya’s sequel in Spider-Man

When Andrew Garfield learns of the grave mistake that had been made, he sympathises with Tom Holland, who had to lie to his fans for the longest time. He also spoke about why the sequel was so important to him, and said, “I love the idea that if this Peter hadn't shown up, he could have met the same fate that my Peter had met. There’s something so cosmic about it. It’s really cool, man.”

The fourth sequel of Spider-Man is already in production, but is indefinitely delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

