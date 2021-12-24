Tom Holland & Son Heungmin bond over being BTS fans during ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ promotions

Actor Tom Holland who has been promoting the latest Marvel movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ with co-star and girlfriend Zendaya, met up with South Korea’s national football team captain and Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur’s forward Son Heungmin. Apart from loving each other’s work, the two had one more thing in common- they are both ARMYs.

Recently, actor Tom Holland revealed how he is a BTS fan and expressed his admiration for the group on being compared to their worldwide fame. Meanwhile, Son Heungmin has been known to be a part of the BTS fandom for a long time now. The soccer player shared an image where both of them could be seen imitating each other’s signature poses on his Instagram account and captioned it ‘Spidey and Sonny’. Son Heungmin can be seen doing the trademark Spiderman gesture and Tom Holland imitated the camera action that the footballer can be often seen doing on the field. The same gesture happens to be a part of BTS’ Jimin’s solo song Filter’s choreography.

The Premier League Club has itself referenced the pose to Jimin’s song by adding the lyrics to their tweets and tagging BTS. The love between the two only increased further when Jimin failed to recognise Son Heungmin’s photo in a rapid fire game and apologised to the South Korean football legend. Jimin was then relieved of his misery when he was awarded the footballer’s jersey with his autograph on it.

A world where BTS, Tom Holland and Son Heungmin are each other’s fans exists, and we are so glad to be able to witness it!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from US