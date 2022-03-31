‘Tomorrow’ 3rd Teaser: Rowoon gears up to work alongside Kim Hee Sun and Yoon Ji On in the afterlife

On March 31, MBC released the 3rd teaser for the upcoming fantasy drama ‘Tomorrow’, one day before the premiere. The teaser encompasses the life of Choi Joon Woong (Rowoon) after he accidentally dies but still remains as a soul in the world. He works alongside Gyu Ryun (Kim Hee Sun) and Im Ryung Gu (Yoon Ji On) as they try to save lives before they perish and fall into the hands of the Grim Reaper. The series begins on April 1.

'Tomorrow' stimulates interest in that it contains the stories of special grim reapers who save those who want to die, rather than guide the dead. 'Tomorrow', based on the Naver webtoon of the same name, is centred on the newly established 'Crisis Management Team' when the balance of the underworld is in danger of being disrupted in an unexpected situation where more people are taking their own lives. The mission of the crisis management team is to find people who have been driven to death and make them want to live again.

The drama revolves around the life of Choi Joong Woong who constantly looks for a job but it is hard for him to get hired. Except for that, he seems like a perfect guy. He graduated from a prestigious university and he has wealthy parents. One night, he accidentally meets angels of death Gu Ryun and Im Ryung Gu. The two death angels belong to a crisis management team. Gu Ryun is the leader and Im Ryoog Gu is a member. Their objective is to save suicidal people. Soon, Choi Joon Woong becomes a new member of the crisis management team.

