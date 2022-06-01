Tomorrow: 5 things that the SF9’s Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Yoon Ji On & Lee Soo Hyuk starrer did best

MBC K-drama ‘Tomorrow’ premiered on April 1, 2022 amidst large expectations from an interesting cast. Starring SF9’s Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Yoon Ji On and Lee Soo Hyuk in lead roles, it presented a unique story of a team of grim reapers. While it did not achieve as much success domestically, the drama saw international fame owing to its stellar cast and interesting take on the happenings between life and death. Here are the 5 things we think the drama did absolutely right.

The cast:

At 1.9 metres tall, SF9 member Rowoon seemed to be just waiting to be cast in a grim reaper role. His improved acting as a half human half reaper surely did wonders to elevate the drama’s quality. Kim Hee Sun’s fiery return as she portrayed complex emotions and action sequences were enough to have you clapping. Yoon Ji On acted as the perfect touch of support to the two while Lee Soo Hyuk let his visuals and husky voice do the work. The plot:

While a story about grim reapers is nothing new, one about a team of suicide prevention individuals was refreshing. The many stories saw them rushing about trying to find solutions to save everyone and involved tales of everyone right from humans to animals. The fashion and makeup:

Kim Hee Sun’s pink eye shadow definitely got more than a few nods from us while the overall styling of the cast was kept chic. Even while time traveling, the show kept the characters in classic outfits and their all-black grim reaper looks were right on the mark. The special effects:

Speed walking, transporting through doors, jumping over blocks, can all seem amateur if not done with the right set of tools and people. ‘Tomorrow’ however, made it less cringey and very matter-of-fact while delivering all scenes. The all-inclusive sensitivity:

While the drama did supposedly involve a snide mention of the members of group BTS, it tried to include multiple people’s stories from all walks of life. Age, gender, occupation and history were all talked about throughout the show’s course.

Over 16 episodes, though not the best show out there, ‘Tomorrow’ was an entertaining watch. Although its push to have a happy ending for everyone did not bode well with us, we recommend it to anyone who’s looking for a good cry or likes fantasy.

