Tomorrow Ep 1 & 2 Review: 5 moments that will help determine whether to watch the fantasy drama

April 1 onwards began the eclectic journey of Choi Jun Woong (Rowoon), Gu Ryeon (Kim Hee Sun) and Im Ryung Goo (Yoon Ji On) as the crisis management team from Zumadeung, the place between life and death. Let’s take a look at some of the moments from the first two episodes of MBC’s ‘Tomorrow’:-

Trigger Warning:- Mentions of suicide and self harm, reader’s discretion is advised.

Rowoon as Choi Jun Woong

Rowoon is definitely one of the best idols-turned actors, looking at his roles but Choi Jun Woong will definitely be a fan favourite, seeing how expressive, cute and emotive the character is. From the beginning, it is obvious he wears his emotions on his sleeve with the way he is extremely reactive which can be very comical at times but he also is an empath which makes him a valuable member of the team as seen when he comforts Noh Eun Bi, the school bullying victim.

Kim Hee Sun as Gu Ryeon

Kim Hee Sun is one of the legendary actresses in the K-Drama world and she has always proven her skill with previous dramas and this one is no different. Kim Hee Sun as the cold team manager of the crisis management team is an absolute treat to watch! Gu Ryeon carries a lot of secrets from her previous life and she used that as a way to keep everybody at an arm’s distance and while she uses tough love to save people but sometimes it doesn’t help as different people react differently to tough love. The two episodes were enough to look forward to her chemistry with Choi Jun Woong,

Yoon Ji On as Im Ryung Goo

Yoon Ji On has done supporting characters in different dramas but here, he has a completely different aura. He is more cool, calculative and cracks the funniest jokes with a straight face. Im Ryung Goo always prefers to leave his daily work right at log out time and doesn’t allow anything to come in between but he has a noble heart and a will to save the ones who can’t save themselves. We can’t wait for the bromance between Choi Jun Woong and Im Ryung Goo.

Lee Soo Hyuk as Park Joong Gil

Lee Soo Hyuk, the charismatic actor, has transformed into the team leader of the Escort team, the ones that guide souls to either hell or heaven and as usual, his cold and handsome aura has the viewers falling for him. While there hasn’t been much progress in the story regarding his character, we cannot wait to see him as the antagonist/anti-hero!

Good representation of bullying and its effects

Many K-Dramas touch on school violence regularly but rarely does it completely focus on the victim’s mental health over the years as they try to hide the trauma rather than facing it and moving on. There are many people like Noh Eun Bi that try to bury the trauma until they are forced to face it out of nowhere which can make them lose all balance. Choi Jun Woong’s comforting words and Gu Ryeon’s sage advice were appreciated by many viewers as well.

ALSO READ: Answer some questions to find out which ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ lead would like to hang out with you

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the first two episodes of ‘Tomorrow’? Let us know in the comments below.