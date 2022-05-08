Tomorrow Ep 11 & 12 Review: Rowoon & Kim Hee Sun fight tooth and nail to save Yoon Ji On’s mother

Tomorrow brought a fresh set of emotions in the latest episodes as we dive into the backstory of Yoon Ji On and his mother. We got to see how Ryung Gu became the man he is today. So let’s take a look at all the moments:-

Warning: Mention of sexual assault and suicide

Ryung Gu’s backstory

In the 11th episode, we got to see Ryung Gu as a child and how much he loved his mother. But when he got to know of her scandalous past, he could not see her the same way anymore. She committed suicide and he was left with regrets. Since they would never meet again (one of the rules of the afterlife), he decided to become a Grim Reaper so as to at least see her happy. He followed Goo Ryun everywhere she went.

Ryung Gu and Lee Yu Hwa

Present day, Ryung Gu’s reincarnated mother, Lee Yu Hwa, is at the brink of suicide as she went through a life-changing situation. Jun Woong and Goo Ryun work hard to save her but alas, it was Ryung Gu that was able to help her move on from her pain. The scene where they reunite for a minute and it showed how much they longed for each other and we could see the little child that still resides in the heart of Ryung Gu.

Joong Gil & Ryung Goo’s mysterious past

In the last few minutes, it is confirmed that Joong Gil and Ryung Goo shared a past but we still don’t have a lot of information about the nature of the relationship but the tension remains high. Were they in love? Did Ryung Goo really kill someone Joong Gil loves? Will Joong Gil be okay with the truth? So many questions to answer.

While the episodes felt like filler episodes, let’s hope to see something new in the next week’s episodes.

ALSO READ: Happy Kim Seon Ho Day: Looking back at ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ & ‘Start Up’ star’s successful career

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the episodes? Let us know in the comments below.