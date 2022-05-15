Tomorrow Ep 13 & 14 Review: Kim Hee Sun and Lee Soo Hyuk’s painful history unravels

We finally get to know the story of Goo Ryeon and Park Joong Gil in ep 14 but ep 13 had a incredibly riveting story so let’s take a look at those moments :-

Warning:- Mention of sexual assault, comfort women, death, suicide. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Yoo Bok Hui, Yoon Yi and Lee Jung Moon’s story

Ep 13 digs into the controversial and tragic events of comfort women during Japan ruled South Korea where Lee Jung Moon (Kim Young Ok) and Yoon Yi suffered under the hands of Japanese soldiers. The Risk Management team helped Yoo Bok Hui (Kim Young Im) meet Lee Jung Moon to find out about her childhood friend Yoon Yi, who she sent as a comfort woman by mistake. The story of the two women suffering continuously was definitely a tear-jerker. Yoo Bok Hui continued to suffer all through her life and that is the truth. It also shows how society is still divided on the topic

Yoon Yi

This character was heartwarming as she becomes a reaper so she can help her fellow sisters pass on to the next life. The way she managed to be selfless even in the afterlife. She is one of the purest souls because she managed to keep a smile through all the struggles in life and even sacrificed herself for the sake of others.

Gu Ryeon and Park Joong Gil’s story

Ep 14 finally dove into their story. Gu Ryeon was a young noblewoman with a kind heart who met a fellow nobleman — at first haughty, but quickly turned into an honorable man who adored her. Their love story was meant to be as they were also a betrothed couple. Their happily ever after is marred as the barbarians pillage every village nearby. Joong Gil was a military leader at this point and went off to fight and protect the country, while Ryeon stayed behind, eventually fending off an attack right in their village. But, eventually, the women were rounded up and taken as prisoners by the barbarians, and they left Joseon behind. But Ryeon has fight and knowledge and eventually poisoned their captors and led a huge group of women back to Joseon… only to be treated worse than dirt.

Gu Ryeon’s decision

The villagers kill Gop Dan, Gu Ryeon’s friend and that was the last straw for her. Joong Gil tried to get through to Ryeon but that didn’t help and she took her own life. The scene when he finds his beloved wife’s lifeless body truly moved us to tears.

As we are nearing the end, let’s hope to see Gu Ryeon absolved of her pain.

