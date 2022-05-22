Tomorrow Ep 15 & 16 Review: Kim Hee Sun’s resolve crumbles; Rowoon, Yoon Ji On & Lee Soo Hyuk rescue her

We have now arrived at the last two episodes of ‘Tomorrow’, so let’s take a look at the moments of those episodes :-

Warning: Mention of suicide, self harm, bullying, harrasment. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The hard life of an idol

The RM Team received a new case to deal with, which was a woman named Ryu Cho Hui. She was an actress, after originally starting off as a singer. But the catch here is, that she was the reincarnated version of Goo Ryeon’s (Kim Hee Sun) best friend who gave her life to protect her so the connection makes Goo Ryeon fiercely protective over her. This case also showed the behind-the-scenes of an idol and the workings of the industry. How their onstage persona isn’t their true personality. Even the hate comments lingers in the heart of these idols because, after all, they’re people too. A line that remains seared, was said by Goo Ryeon, “These people just want their idols to be marionette dolls and to remain pure and pristine.” It is absolutely true that the internet is always ready to spew their hot take on a situation without even gathering the facts, branding a person before they had a chance to explain. This toxic behaviour makes or breaks a person.

Park Joong Gil & Goo Ryeon

Park Joong Gil (Lee Soo Hyuk) came to know of Goo Ryeon’s reason for being in hell and he decided to act on rage. After many centuries of hard work, he wants the truth. It’s here the King of Heaven brought up the promise she made to Joong Gil himself, locking away the memories and allowing him to forget everything. Joong Gil had enough and decided to cash in the favour, he decided to use the Reaper’s Guarantee of Responsibility, forcing her to watch helplessly as Cho Hui got hit by a car and bled out on the floor. But after an eye-opening confrontation with Choi Jun Woong (Rowoon), he remembered his connection with Goo Ryeon and even though the threads of fate were severed, their love overcame it all and he sacrificed himself to help her. While they would never get back together (which was incredibly sad), their conversation as just Park Joong Gil and Goo Ryeon was heartwarming to watch.

Choi Jun Woong

He was the true MVP of the last episodes as he tackled every situation with maturity and power. While he was nudged by the King of Heavens, he did everything he could to bring Goo Ryeon back to her old self after she spiralled and went after every person who hurt Cho Hui with their words, just as she felt when her rumours were spread around the village, forcing her to take her own life. Though he had never been in her position, he could understand her pain very well and the conversation he had with her helped her control her anger. One line will forever be etched in our hearts, “You helped all these people remain happy but you are not. How do you expect to save any more lives if you remain unhappy like this?” which is a valid question because first and foremost, the person who can save you, will always be you.

The goodbye

As everything came to an end, the risk management team also went from 3 members to back to two and it was hard for us to see them say goodbye to each other. The chaotic trio went back to their daily lives and many months later, Goo Ryeon and Ryung Gu were surprised to see Choi Jun Woong still saving a life with his heart-touching words and actions, even after losing memory about everything. The last glimpse of Choi Jun Woong with the team brought us to the inevitable end.

While the show has many flaws, each episode was wrapped with a life lesson and a warm hug as they tackle different societal issues with a unique story. The RM team and Zumadeung as a whole will be missed.

