Tomorrow Ep 3 & 4 Review: 3 enthralling moments that posed as a life lesson

In the latest episodes of ‘Tomorrow’, we see Choi Jun Woong (Rowoon) finally work in the crisis management team- his first job. We get to see his chemistry with Gu Ryun (Kim Hee Sun) and Im Ryung Goo (Yoon Ji On). Let’s take a look at the emotional episodes:-

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

Failure means to try till you succeed

Choi Jun Woong’s first job was to save his best friend Jae Soo, whose dream was to enter the Police Academy, but was unable to. He lost all hope and decided to take his life but Jun Woong would never let that happen. We see how they became best of friends, the endearing tale helped us understand the depth of their friendship. Jun Woong’s efforts towards Jae Soo showed us the true meaning of friendship.

Suicide is more than a sin or a cowardly way out

Suicide has always been marked as the easy way out during a tough situation, which could be the case but sometimes it is the hardest decision for them to make and all they need is someone to help them out. Gu Ryun and Park Joong Gil (Lee Soo Hyuk) present the two sides in the argument- the former believes that a suicidal person requires a helping hand while the latter believes its a sin and there is no need for them to be saved since it is their mistake and their cowardly behaviour.

Don’t live in regrets

We dive into the past and life of Choi Jun Woong and we come to know how his dad is no longer in their lives and his mother has a million regrets- one being that they did not have any pictures together. Jae Soo’s regret was never seeing his father smile before he left the world. These regrets feel so real, something so many of us feel only after we lose the moment. The drama also teaches to seize every opportunity because even family feels forever- sometimes its not.

What did you think of the drama? Let us know in the comments below.