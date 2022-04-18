Tomorrow Ep 5 & 6 Review: 4 stirring moments that moved us to tears

The latest episodes of ‘Tomorrow’ made us tear up every second with the beautiful and sweet stories as well as laugh at Rowoon’s antics so let's take a look at some of the best moments of Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun starrer drama:-

Woo Jin & Na Young’s story

Picking up from the last episode, Woo Jin feels guilty for Na Young’s death and feels responsible. We, then, see his sad backstory where he lost his parents as well as his aunt, uncle and cousin later in life which makes him believe that he is bad luck. Music became his only passion until he came across Na Young and fell in love with her sweet personality. He could never believe that someone like her would love him and stand against her parents for him. Their beautiful love story truly showed that even death couldn’t do them apart. Na Young does everything in her power to save Woo Jin and their last conversation as well as the song in the end truly moved us to tears.

Gu Ryeon’s Past

In episode 5 & 6, we get to see a little bit of Gu Ryeon’s past during the Joseon Dynasty. We see her young self as a daughter from a noble family betrothed to another noble. Their cute chemistry was a breath of fresh air and we also came to know the reason why she always applies red/pink eyeshadow as her fiance found her extremely beautiful in that. The happy couple seemed too good to be true which was seen in the later part where another memory of Gu Ryeon has us gasping as she is seen being stoned and the object of mockery in the village but for what? The story has not been unraveled.

Joong Gil and Gu Ryeon’s rocky relationship

From the beginning, one could see that Joong Gil abhorred the idea of giving a suicidal person another chance as in his perspective, they’ve already lost all chances when they make such a decision, which is one of the reasons why he hates Gu Ryeon’s team and is at constant loggerheads with Gu Ryeon but it seems as though at one point she was his trusted colleague but once she took over the RM team, he lost all respect for her- leaving their relationship in tatters.

Lee Young Chun, the war veteran

Episode 6 was all about the 91-year-old lonely war veteran who only had a day to live but decided to commit suicide instead. The RM team took it upon themselves to make the man’s last day a little less lonely and Choi Jun Woong (Rowoon) was perfect for it. He quickly made friends with the war veteran and even protected him from thugs, even though he wasn’t the best fighter, warming the heart of Lee Young Chun. The latter spoke of his story of joining the military during the Korean War and losing everything because of that traumatic time- from his mother to the ability to work properly, leaving him to pursue menial jobs his entire life but he didn’t realize how many lives he had touched and when he did, it moved us to tears.

The drama is slowly making a permanent space in our hearts for tackling tough topics like suicide, PTSD, depression and other subjects that aren’t commonly seen in a K-Drama so kudos to the writers for bringing it to the surface in such an entertaining way!

