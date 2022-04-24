Tomorrow Ep 7 & 8 Review: Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun and Yoon Ji On take viewers on a meaningful journey

In the latest episodes of ‘Tomorrow’, the RM team tackle some of the toughest epidemics that have silently grown in the society and the viewers are able to see how these topics can truly make or break a person so let’s take a look at some key moments that changed our perspective on life.

Trigger Warning: Mention of suicide, eating disorder and depression

Episode 7 began with a virus that broke out in Jumadeung, which stopped all activities for the teams and they had to go on with manual entries and what not! The RM Team, however, had a person in danger but due to the virus they could only find out the person’s workplace and birth month. Choi Jun Woong (Rowoon), Gu Ryeon (Kim Hee Sun) and Ryung Gu (Yoon Ji On) become interns in the company, SP Beauty, to find this individual and they had four targets- Lee Dong Ja, Bo Ram, Shin Ye Na and another individual.

Eventually they find out that Shin Ye Na is the person as she suffers from anorexia, bulimia and currently has suicidal tendencies. The life draining habits finally caught up to her and she couldn’t stop the thoughts from creeping in. She finally took the step by filling her apartment with nitrogen oxide but Choi Jun Woong saved her in time. Surprisingly, he also helped her slowly heal the internal wounds with his words.

One thing to take back with this incident is that people’s judgements become a prison for your true self as you run around to fit into society’s expectations but in the end, your body is yours and no matter what you do, you will be judged so live your life as you see fit.

Episode 8 was a callback into several instances, number one being the ‘broker’ who provided several people suffering from mental health issues with a ‘safe’ and ‘painless’ route for death in exchange for money. Jun Woong ran to seek help from his team but they were restricted from meddling into the lives of the humans, which pushed him to take the matters into his own hands. Without many other options, he decides to post on social media showcasing that he’s depressed and wants to end his life. He gets a reply fast enough and starts chatting and is added to a group chat with other members.

The creator, by the name of ‘Grim Reaper’, instigates the group to end their lives and promises to join them in this journey. At the meeting place, Jun Woong met the others and learned why they wanted to die but it is apparent to the others that he seemed different from them. He convinced two out of three to escape but while trying to save the third, we came to know he was actually the creator of the group and the ‘broker’. The team rushed in to rescue Jun Woong in the nick of time.

Just when Gu Ryeon went ahead to beat up Song Jin Ho, the scammer, they came to know that the person they had to save was him. The shocking revelation left Jun Woong in tatters and while the rest of the team decided to save him, Jun Woong decided to walk away from it all. Just as he was about to walk off, Jung Gil got there and told Jin Ho all about the fiery depths of hell.

Jun Woong, finally, had to save him but did it with so much reluctance and pain. But Jin Ho lost his voice due to the ingestion of poison and Ryung Gu provided solid evidence for Jin Ho’s crimes which the police received. He tried to escape the police but during the chase, he fell into a comatose state where he was trapped in his mind- a punishment well deserved for a man like him.

In the end, Jung Gil confronted Gu Ryeon and asked her why she was present in his nightmares which shocked her to her core.

As suspected, there is history shared between Jung Gil and Gu Ryeon but it seems like only she remembers it.

ALSO READ: Tomorrow Ep 5 & 6 Review: 4 stirring moments that moved us to tears

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the episodes? Let us know in the comments below.