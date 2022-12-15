Tomorrow, Remarriage and Desires and more: Top 5 thriller K-Dramas of 2022; Vote for your favorite
We have had some fascinating thriller dramas in 2022 and here are some to watch before the year ends.
K-Dramas has many genres like romance, comedy, fantasy and more but there are some amazing thriller dramas so here are our selection of thriller K-Dramas of 2022 :-
Through The Darkness
Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Jin Sun Kyu, Kim So Jin
Director: Park Bo Ram
Writer: Seol Yi Na
Year of release: 2022
OTT Platform: Netflix, Rakuten Viki
Rating: 4.5/5
Adapted from the non-fiction book of the same title, the drama is set in the 1990s to early 2000s- during a time where random killings were prevalent but one identity remained hidden and he was named the ‘Red Cap’. To catch him and other killers, a calculative and smart detective named Song Ha Young (Kim Nam Gil) became one of the first profilers in the country by using different methods to catch the criminals. His partner is Guk Young Soo (Jin Suk Kyu), who began a criminal profiling unit inspired by the American FBI at the time and while he was met with a lot of resistance to change, he and Ha Young changed the fate of the South Korean police department forever. Each episode is adapted from a real case that had occurred in that timeline, which showed the viewers how the citizens were in fear for almost a decade.
Remarriage and Desires
Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hyun Wook, Jung Eugene
Director: Kim Jung Min
Writer: Lee Geun Young
Year of release: 2022
OTT Platform: Netflix
Rating: 3.5/5
This limited series follows Seo Hyun Sung, who was cheated on by her husband and loses her life in an instant, only to find out that he had committed suicide. Knowing him, she was sure that there are some more secrets that were yet to be spilled and she made it her life’s mission to destroy the woman who wrecked her life, leading her to Rex, a matchmaking agency for the cream of the crop- the top 1% of South Korea. She took her chances and decided to run interference at any potential for that woman but she did not expect to meet her first love or the man who would change her life forever.
Bad Prosecutor
Cast: EXO’s D.O., Lee Se Hee
Director: Kim Sung Ho, Choi Yeon Soo
Writer: Im Young Bin
Year of release: 2022
OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki
Rating: 3/5
The drama follows a prosecutor named Jin Jung (D.O.), who is known to be eccentric and a self-proclaimed vigilante. Being a government servant did not change his need to serve and protect the public from corrupt individuals and he works hard everyday to do just that. He punishes the corrupt officials using trickery and deceit but that changes when he comes across Shin Ah Ra (Lee Se Hee), a Grade A prosecutor who works hard and is great at socializing. As soon as their paths crossed, it was obvious that their stories would also be entangled.
Tomorrow
Cast: Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Yoon Ji On, Lee Soo Hyuk
Director: Kim Tae Yoon, Sung Chi Wook
Writer: Park Ran Yi, Park Ja Kyung, Kim Yu Jin
Year of release: 2022
OTT Platform: Netflix
Rating: 4/5
Tomorrow stars Rowoon as Choi Jun Woong, a passionate job seeker who found himself at the wrong place, at the wrong time and became a young contract worker for grim reapers Gu Ryun (Kim Hee Sun) and Im Ryung Gu (Yoon Ji On). The trio become an unbeatable team and while those two teach Jun Woong about the technicalities, he gives them the soft touch of an empathizing human- something they did not find when they were alive. Lee Soo Hyuk as Park Joong Gil is an added bonus as he plays interference for the team at every given step, not knowing the deep and broken past that Gu Ryun and him share. The drama shares important life lessons in each episode which touch the hearts of the viewers.
Somebody
Cast: Kang Hae Im, Kim Young Kwang, Kim Yong Ji, Kim Soo Yeon
Director: Jung Ji Woo
Writer: Jung Jiwoo, Han Ji Wan
Year of release: 2022
OTT Platform: Netflix
Rating: 4/5
The limited series follows the creator of a social media app called Somebody named Kim Sum who has difficulty communicating and making friends because she has Asperger’s Syndrome but since she is friends with Mok Won, a lesbian shaman and Ki Eun, a paraplegic detective, she has been open to communicating with more people. Using her app, she came across the handsome architect Sung Yun Oh, who is also a serial killer and used the app to meet these lonely women and then murder them. After knowing his identity, she continued to fall in love with him as she understood his bloodlust. Soon began the twisted love story of Sung Yun Oh and Kim Sum.
