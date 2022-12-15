Tomorrow, Remarriage and Desires and more: Top 5 thriller K-Dramas of 2022; Vote for your favorite

K-Dramas has many genres like romance, comedy, fantasy and more but there are some amazing thriller dramas so here are our selection of thriller K-Dramas of 2022 :- Through The Darkness

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Jin Sun Kyu, Kim So Jin Director: Park Bo Ram Writer: Seol Yi Na Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Netflix, Rakuten Viki Rating: 4.5/5 Adapted from the non-fiction book of the same title, the drama is set in the 1990s to early 2000s- during a time where random killings were prevalent but one identity remained hidden and he was named the ‘Red Cap’. To catch him and other killers, a calculative and smart detective named Song Ha Young (Kim Nam Gil) became one of the first profilers in the country by using different methods to catch the criminals. His partner is Guk Young Soo (Jin Suk Kyu), who began a criminal profiling unit inspired by the American FBI at the time and while he was met with a lot of resistance to change, he and Ha Young changed the fate of the South Korean police department forever. Each episode is adapted from a real case that had occurred in that timeline, which showed the viewers how the citizens were in fear for almost a decade. Remarriage and Desires

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hyun Wook, Jung Eugene Director: Kim Jung Min Writer: Lee Geun Young Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Netflix Rating: 3.5/5 This limited series follows Seo Hyun Sung, who was cheated on by her husband and loses her life in an instant, only to find out that he had committed suicide. Knowing him, she was sure that there are some more secrets that were yet to be spilled and she made it her life’s mission to destroy the woman who wrecked her life, leading her to Rex, a matchmaking agency for the cream of the crop- the top 1% of South Korea. She took her chances and decided to run interference at any potential for that woman but she did not expect to meet her first love or the man who would change her life forever. Bad Prosecutor

Cast: EXO’s D.O., Lee Se Hee Director: Kim Sung Ho, Choi Yeon Soo Writer: Im Young Bin Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki Rating: 3/5 The drama follows a prosecutor named Jin Jung (D.O.), who is known to be eccentric and a self-proclaimed vigilante. Being a government servant did not change his need to serve and protect the public from corrupt individuals and he works hard everyday to do just that. He punishes the corrupt officials using trickery and deceit but that changes when he comes across Shin Ah Ra (Lee Se Hee), a Grade A prosecutor who works hard and is great at socializing. As soon as their paths crossed, it was obvious that their stories would also be entangled. Tomorrow

Cast: Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Yoon Ji On, Lee Soo Hyuk Director: Kim Tae Yoon, Sung Chi Wook Writer: Park Ran Yi, Park Ja Kyung, Kim Yu Jin Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Netflix Rating: 4/5 Tomorrow stars Rowoon as Choi Jun Woong, a passionate job seeker who found himself at the wrong place, at the wrong time and became a young contract worker for grim reapers Gu Ryun (Kim Hee Sun) and Im Ryung Gu (Yoon Ji On). The trio become an unbeatable team and while those two teach Jun Woong about the technicalities, he gives them the soft touch of an empathizing human- something they did not find when they were alive. Lee Soo Hyuk as Park Joong Gil is an added bonus as he plays interference for the team at every given step, not knowing the deep and broken past that Gu Ryun and him share. The drama shares important life lessons in each episode which touch the hearts of the viewers. Somebody