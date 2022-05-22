‘Tomorrow’ star Kim Hee Sun and ‘Confidential Assignment’ star Yoo Hae Jin to lead new romance film?

Yoo Hae Jin and Kim Hee Sun recently received an offer to appear as a male and female lead from the production team of 'Somehow, It’s Sweet' and completed their review positively. It is a romantic comedy about the love of a single mother raising a child alone as a researcher who works at a confectionery company.

Yoo Hae Jin plays a cookie lab employee who has no dating experience, and Kim Hee Sun plays a single mother who raises a child alone with confidence and courage.

The screenplay was created by Lee Byung Hun, who directed 'Dream' (scheduled in 2022), 'Extreme Job' (2019), 'Wind Wind Wind' (2018), 'Twenty' (2015), and 'Cheer Up Mr. Byung Hun' (2013). Director Lee Han has taken up on this film and is known for other films like 'Love Novel' (2002), 'Youth Manga' (2006), 'Wan Deuki' (2011), 'Elegant Lies' (2014), 'Think of My Brother' (2016) and 'Witness' (2019).

As Korean films became more diverse in terms of genre, Yoo Hae Jin found opportunities in increasingly weighty roles, and now has become a bonafide marquee name in the box office. He has since established himself as one of the top character actors in the country, notably in ‘King and the Clown’, ‘Small Town Rivals’, ‘Jeon Woochi: The Taoist Wizard’, ‘Moss’, ‘The Unjust’, ‘The Pirates’, ‘The Classified File’, ‘Minority Opinion’, ‘Veteran’, and ‘Public Enemy’ and its sequels. 2017 was a successful year for him - he had roles in three high-grossing films; ‘Confidential Assignment’, ‘A Taxi Driver’ and ‘1987: When the Day Comes’.

Kim Hee Sun rose to fame in the 1990s with leading roles in television series such as ‘Men of the Bath House’ (1995), ‘Propose’ (1997), ‘Wedding Dress’ (1997), ‘Forever Yours’ (1998), ‘Mister Q’ (1998), ‘Sunflower’ (1998), and ‘Tomato’ (1999). She also starred in the martial arts films ‘Bichunmoo’ (2000) and ‘The Myth’ (2005), historical media drama ‘Faith’ (2012), teen drama ‘Angry Mom’ (2015) and mystery drama ‘The Lady in Dignity’ (2017).

