Tomorrow star Lee Soo Hyuk to lead upcoming webtoon based fantasy drama S Line? Find Out

On August 11th, a South Korean media outlet had reported that Lee Soo Hyuk has been offered the role of lead in the upcoming drama S Line. Known for his amazing acting skills, deep voice and visuals, the makers believe he is the right fit. There has been no confirmation from his agency but fans hope he takes it up. Based on a webtoon, S Line follows the life of a man who suddenly has a red line appear above his head. Following the line, he finds a person who he must have physical relations with. Here's a closer look.

About S Line and Lee Soo Hyuk:

The webtoon takes a look at social situations and realistic stories of different people who experience sex in various manners. The Korean audience remained divided on the webtoon as some liked it while others found it too crass for a webtoon. The S Line shows how connected they are to others, based on their sexual relations. The author wanted to bring light to the talks about physical intimacy or rather, lack of it. If Lee Soo Hyuk takes the role, it will show him in a different light for the fans. Lee Soo Hyuk began his journey as an actor in Ipanema Boy. He went on to act in dramas like Doom At Your Service, Born Again, Tomorrow, and others. His last acting role was Pipeline with Seo In Guk.

Lee Soo Hyuk’s upcoming drama Queen Woo:

TVING's historical drama Queen Woo is a tale about the unexpected passing of the ruler and the princes who have their eyes set on the throne and who are attempting to hold onto power. It is a power-chasing drama wherein Queen Woo (Jeon Jong Seo), who has been targeted by five clans, battles to establish another ruler in 24 hours or less. Lee Soo Hyuk assumes the part of Goguryeo's prince Go Balgi, a candidate for succession to the throne, adding to the strain of the fight for control. Whenever offered the chance to guarantee a high position, Go Balgi, who has a horrendous and vile attitude, starts to communicate his insatiability that was smothered by dread of his older sibling, the incomparable Nammu (Ji Chang Wook).

