Tomorrow By Together's Beomgyu makes his debut as co host & DJ on Kiss The Radio, alongside Day 6's Young K

He is temporarily replacing Jamie as DJ on the radio show for at least a couple of weeks. Read on to find out.

While we always hoped for a collab between the iconic rock band Day6 and the fourth generation K-pop group, Tomorrow By Together, this is quite an unusually interesting collaboration! On March 23rd, KBS Cool FM reported that Tomorrow By Together's Beomgyu will be joining DAY6‘s Young K as a guest co-host on KBS Cool FM‘s Kiss the Radio. He is temporarily replacing Jamie as DJ on the radio show for at least a couple of weeks.

The news was confirmed by Young K himself who said that Beomgyu has officially joined the Kiss the Radio family. He also complimented Beomgyu's unique voice and mentioned that his voice suits night time radio! Beomgyu was flattered with his sunbae's generous compliment and shared that he always wanted to co-host a radio program since he loves listening to people's stories a lot. He believes that listening to his listeners' story, makes him reflect better upon himself and he is very happy to join the Kiss the Radio family!

Not only that, Beomgyu shared his musical knowledge with Young K revealing that he can play the acoustic and electric guitar since he used to perform in a band in his younger days. Young K, who was excited by then, revealed that he would love to see Beomgyu play the guitar one day. Listeners were in for a double treat, as the two men played some relaxing ASMR for listeners who had tuned in. Beomgyu even shared some of his favourite songs from his playlist like, Honeymoon by Johnny Stimson, Just Give Me A Reason by Pink and Nate Ruess and Younha‘s Umbrella. He recommended Maze in the Mirror, as a preferred song from Tomorrow By Together and Love by X Lovers and Young K.

MoA were over the moon and sent congratulatory messages to Beomgyu via Twitter and Weverse. Beomgyu will return to the radio next Tuesday.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When BTS’ Jungkook brought a smile on TXT members’ faces with a surprise message

Did you tune into Kiss the Radio? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×